Preston North End keeping tabs on Swansea City player as Birmingham City also circle

Preston are searching for a new left-back this month and it looks like one name on their radar is Jake Bidwell, as reported by Wales Online.

The Lilywhites operate with two wing-backs in their current system and have done even before Ryan Lowe took the reins at Deepdale. With the former Plymouth boss now trying to implement his own style of play in that system, he is seemingly on the lookout for new targets to fill the role on the left-flank.

They currently have Josh Earl filling that position but beyond him, there isn’t a lot of options for PNE. Now, it looks like they could be keeping an eye on Jake Bidwell as a potential addition to help bulk up that wing-back role.

The 28-year-old has managed 16 games for the Swans so far this season but the player could be available for transfer this month. The defender is also being tracked by Birmingham and it means that it seems more and more likely that he could be heading out of the exit door at the Liberty Stadium.

Bidwell then could provide a decent addition behind Earl or could even come in and start games for the Lilywhites. It looks like Ryan Lowe’s side may face competition for his signature and there is no official bid lodged yet but it seems as though there is interest from PNE in the player.

It could be a battle between two Championship sides then to see who can land the player before the window shuts – and it means his future may now lie away from Swansea in the second half of the campaign.

The Verdict

Jake Bidwell is an experienced and solid option at the back and has stayed that way this season with Swansea.

Despite that, it looks like he may now be allowed to leave – and if PNE do decide to sign him, then the Swans loss could be Preston’s gain. He would definitely provide a decent enough option at LWB and it’s definitely a position of need right now at Deepdale.

His experience could be key, as right now they’re operating with a player in Josh Earl that is still only young and has a lot less knowhow than Bidwell, who has played in the second tier for quite some time now. The only potential stumbling blocks for the club could be a fee, the competition for his signature and whether they fancy any other targets instead.

Bidwell though could be done for a reasonable fee and there aren’t many other options that have the same ability and experience to draw on as him. If Birmingham fancy a move though, then they could be set for a tug-of-war.