Preston North End's dismal 5-1 defeat at home against Watford on Saturday saw boos ring out around Deepdale, as their run of results extended to just three wins from their last 15 fixtures.

The Lilywhites are still sat in eighth position in the Championship standings, but the chasing pack are now closely bunched up behind them, and if the form of Ryan Lowe's side continues in the way it has been doing then it could be a tough second half of the season for the Lancashire outfit.

With the transfer window opening in just a few weeks time though, North End will have to make a few changes if they are serious about still pushing for the play-offs, but they have been linked to a player in a position that they appear to be already well-stocked in.

PNE keen on loan swoop for Man United midfielder

According to a report from the Manchester Evening News, North End have expressed an interest in landing Man United midfielder Dan Gore on loan.

The 19-year-old has been in and around Erik Ten Hag's first-team squad this season after impressing in pre-season, making his senior debut in the EFL Cup against Crystal Palace back in December.

Aside from that though, Gore has been on the bench for multiple matches, including Sunday's goalless draw at Anfield against Liverpool, with his game-time this season mainly coming for the under-21's.

Gore has played seven times in the UEFA Youth League, EFL Trophy and Premier League 2 when he hasn't been needed in and around the first-team at Old Trafford, but he did play 26 times in all competitions at under-18's and 21's for the Red Devils in the 2022-23 season.

A combative player, Gore can play as a holding midfielder as well as an 'eight' or as a more attacking midfielder too and now United look set to give him the chance to go out and get some minutes in a competitive environment, having decided to keep him around in the summer for added depth.

Ben Whiteman situation could be a factor in Gore interest

North End have a lot of midfielders on their books who can play different roles, with Ali McCann, Ryan Ledson, Alan Browne, Duane Holmes and Mads Frokjaer-Jensen all options for Lowe.

There is also ex-Man United man Ben Whiteman though, whose contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

The 27-year-old isn't guaranteed by any means to put pen-to-paper on a new deal, and with the final transfer window upcoming where North End could get money for their number four, it could be a case of cashing in on Whiteman and bringing in Gore as a replacement.

Gore wouldn't be necessarily a suitable like-for-like replacement for Whiteman as he has more experience of playing further forward in midfield as opposed to being the holding player, but that is what North End could help mould him into.

If PNE do get their hands on Gore though for the remainder of the season, then it would be a considerable coup considering how highly-rated he is at Old Trafford.