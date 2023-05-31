Preston North End are reportedly keen on signing free agent Lewis Wing after his release from Wycombe Wanderers this summer.

Preston are looking to sign the creative midfielder and face competition from the likes of QPR and Rotherham United according to Sunday Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop.

Ryan Lowe will be after extra firepower and creativity for his side after their push for the play-offs fell away towards the end of the season.

That will come in abundance with Wing, having scored nine and assisted five in League One this season as the Chairboys, like Preston, also missed out on the playoffs.

Preston North End looking to add Lewis Wing

Creativity will be at the top of Lowe's shopping list this summer, as well as adding goals from other areas on the pitch.

His side lacked firepower at times last season, so adding players who can provide those elements will be important as the former Plymouth manager looks to plot a top six push.

It's even more important knowing that Daniel Johnson could well be on his way out of Deepdale, having yet to agree a new contract put on the table by Preston.

The experienced playmaker has been linked with a move to Stoke, and Wing could be a direct replacement for the Jamaican international.

What are the chances of Preston completing the signing of Wing?

Given Preston's placing in the league table, you'd expect them to complete the signing of Wing fairly swiftly, should both parties be interested in a move.

However, as reported by Witcoop, North End face competition from QPR and Rotherham.

QPR are managed by Gareth Ainsworth, the man who took Wing to Adams Park before leaving for Loftus Road in February.

In addition to that, Wing had a loan spell at Rotherham in the 2020/21 campaign when the Millers were in the Championship, but he was unable to help the side avoid relegation.

What would Wing bring to Preston?

Wing has an abundance of Championship experience, having been a regular at Middlesbrough for several seasons.

Importantly, he's shown that he can contribute in the final third, having scored nine goals for Wycombe last season. His other season best was seven for Boro in the 2019/20 campaign and has continue to show his ability to shoot from distance, an asset worth having for tight games.

Importantly, he's a composed player who will fit into the style that Lowe will want to deploy, often choosing to making defence splitting passes into dangerous areas for his teammates.