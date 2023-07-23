Highlights Preston North End are interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa.

Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb has also shown interest in Iorfa this summer.

The Sheffield Wednesday defender has one-year remaining on his contract, therefore Sheffield Wednesday could be tempted to cash in.

Preston North End have been quite active in the transfer market this summer.

Indeed, Ryan Lowe's side have brought in five new arrivals to date, with no doubt more to come before the transfer window slams shut next month.

North End finished the 2022/23 campaign in 12th place, but the aim ahead of 2023/24 will surely be to kick on and try to compete for a play-off spot, or get as close to one as possible.

In order to further enhance their chances of doing that, it appears that Preston boss Ryan Lowe is seeking further additions to his side - namely Sheffield Wednesday Dominic Iorfa.

Preston linked to Sheffield Wednesday's Dominic Iorfa

Indeed, PNE are keen on snapping up the Owls central defender this summer, according to Alan Nixon via Patreon.

Nixon reports that Preston boss Ryan Lowe is pushing the deal as Sheffield Wednesday 'look to wheel and deal'.

Iorfa has just one-year remaining on his contract, and therefore could be sold by Sheffield Wednesday as they look to generate funds for transfers.

Have any other clubs been linked with Dominic Iorfa this summer?

Unfortunately for Preston North End, they are not the only club to show an interest in Dominic Iorfa this summer.

Indeed, in a slightly left-field transfer link, Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb have also been credited with an interest in the Sheffield Wednesday defender this summer.

Earlier this month, Alan Nixon via Patreon revealed their interest, stating that the Croatian side were selling a player of their own with a view to bidding on Iorfa.

As of yet, that bid has not arrived.

How long does Dominic Iorfa have left on his Sheffield Wednesday contract?

As touched upon above, the above clubs are circling due to Dominic Iorfa's contract situation at Sheffield Wednesday.

The central defender has just one-year remaining on his current deal at Hillsborough, which is due to expire in 2024.

This is arguably why Sheffield Wednesday may consider a sale this summer to generate some cash now, rather than lose Iorfa for free in 12 months' time.

What has Dominic Iorfa said about his Sheffield Wednesday future?

The defender himself has not addressed any recent speculation surrounding his future at the club.

However, back in May after winning promotion to the Championship, Iorfa did speak of how settled he was at the club, which perhaps offers a hint on what his stance on any move could be.

Back in May, he told The Star: "I’ve been here for years, it’s my fifth season, so I’m settled here, I’ve had a great time and it’s a good time to be at the club as well."

“We’ve got momentum, everyone is on a high, and like I say, I’ve been here a long time and I’m settled here, but we’ll see what happens.”

There is plenty of time left in the transfer window to see how this one transpires.