Preston North End's first pre-season match takes place in just eight days time against local non-league outfit Bamber Bridge, but there's big issues for manager Ryan Lowe in the sense that he has no fit senior strikers to choose from.

The Lilywhites ended the previous campaign with three attackers on loan in the form of Tom Cannon, Liam Delap and Troy Parrott, with both of their permanent options on the sidelines.

Emil Riis damaged his ACL back in January and it is likely he will not be back in action until October, whilst Ched Evans underwent neck surgery at the start of May and his return date is unknown.

It leaves just Mikey O'Neill, who played 11 times on loan for Grimsby Town in League Two in the second half of last season, as the only available player for Lowe to call upon, although Ben Woodburn could potentially be used as a makeshift.

There has been an alarming lack of speculation regarding North End being interested in strikers, with AFC Wimbledon attacker Ali Al-Hamadi the only name linked over a month ago.

However, PNE are believed to have now joined the race for a forward this summer - and if signed he wouldn't have to relocate too far.

Preston North End keen on Tommy Leigh

According to a report from the Portsmouth News, North End have joined League One outfit Pompey in the race for Accrington Stanley's Tommy Leigh, with their head coach John Mousinho - a former PNE player himself - confirming the south coast club's interest in bringing the 23-year-old to Fratton Park earlier in the week.

PNE are believed to be one of a number of clubs who have joined the race for Leigh, although they would have to pay a fee for his services with a figure of around £200,000 touted.

Who is Tommy Leigh?

Leigh actually started his career at Portsmouth in their academy, but was released at 16 and dropped into non-league with Baffins Milton Rovers and then Bognor Regis Town.

He secured a move into the EFL in 2021 with Accrington and despite arriving at the Wham Stadium as a midfielder, scoring eight goals in 28 appearances in his debut season, the 2022-23 campaign saw Leigh feature in a more attacking role.

Whilst he still played as an attacking midfielder for Stanley last season, Leigh was utilised as a centre-forward more often than not by John Coleman, and it saw an uptick in goal contributions in all competitions as he netted 12 times in 50 outings.

With just one year remaining on his contract at Accrington though, they look set to cash in following their relegation to League Two, and North End could pounce to add to their frail attacking options.