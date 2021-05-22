Preston North End join Hull City in hunt for 21-y/o Sheffield United starlet

Preston North End are plotting a move for Regan Slater, according to reports from Lancs Live.

The Sheffield United man is attracting significant interest this summer after a really impressive season on loan with Hull City in League One.

As well as playing his part in helping the Tigers to promotion, the 21-year-old made 34 appearances for Grant McCann’s side in all competitions, scoring one goal in process.

As a result, Hull Live have reported that Hull City are also keen on making a permanent move for the player who has another 12 months left on his deal after Sheffield United triggered a one-year option on his contract.

For Preston North End, it could be a move that signals an intention to plan for the future.

The Lilywhites will be without Paul Galllagher next term after the 36-year-old announced his retirement from the game, while Jayson Molumby is set to return to parent club Brighton.

With Regan Slater being a versatile player who can slot into central defence or central midfield, he’s someone who looks set to be challenging himself in the Championship next term, but where he ends up remains to be seen.

The verdict

This could be a really smart piece of business for Preston North End.

Regan Slater played a big role for Grant McCann’s Hull City side last term and that was part of the reason that they were able to secure promotion with relative comfort.

A step up to the Championship appears to be next for him, and Preston would no doubt offer him a great platform to make that next step.

But with interest building it’ll be very interesting to see if the Lilywhites can get a deal over the line.