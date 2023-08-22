As far as points on the board go for Preston North End at the start of the 2023-24 season, there will be no complaints from manager Ryan Lowe.

The Lilywhites ended the 2022-23 campaign disappointingly as four defeats in five matches saw them tamely fall away from the Championship play-off picture.

Some solid signings have been made over the summer though, with the dynamism of Danish midfielder Mads Frøkjær-Jensen being the most exciting as well as Liverpool loanee Calvin Ramsay, whilst solid second tier experience has been added in Duane Holmes, Jack Whatmough and Will Keane.

North End have picked up two wins and a draw so far but they still need to complete some incoming business, with a new left wing-back needed to compete with emerging 17-year-old talent Kian Best and Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady when he is fit, whilst the Tom Cannon saga is well-publicised with PNE still waiting for Everton's approval to complete a loan move.

But what about the players that could depart Deepdale before the September 1 transfer deadline in a week and a half's time? Let's take a look at TWO individuals who could exit the club before then...

Lewis Leigh

If it wasn't for injuries, Leigh may have already made an impact in the North End first-team already.

The Preston-born midfielder signed his first professional contract in 2021 after his impressive youth team performances, and it wasn't long after where both Everton and West Ham United were being linked with his services despite not yet making his senior debut.

It took Leigh another year to make his first-team debut, which came in an EFL Cup clash with Huddersfield Town in August 2022 before making two more cameo outings against Wolves later on that month and in the Championship against Sheffield United late on in the campaign.

In a much-changed starting 11 against Salford City in the EFL Cup earlier this month, Leigh started for PNE for the very first time alongside fellow youngster Kian Taylor but it was very much a learning curve for both individuals as the League Two side got the better of them in the first 45 minutes.

Now 19 years of age and with Lowe having plenty of senior options in the middle of the park, it may be the right time for Leigh to get some senior minutes in a loan spell, whether that be in League Two or the National League - as a combative central midfielder who can pick out a pass and put a tackle in he should fit in somewhere.

Mikey O'Neill

O'Neill seems to have been the forgotten face among PNE's youth prospects that have graduated into the first-team picture in recent times, having made very little appearances over pre-season - although he did score against Bamber Bridge in the first match of the summer.

The Liverpool-born attacker showed promising signs in the latter stages of the 2021-22 season when brought into the senior setup by Lowe, and after four more cameos in 2022-23 as well as an FA Cup start against Huddersfield Town, O'Neill was sent to Grimsby Town of League Two for the remainder of the campaign in January.

That move to the Mariners didn't necessarily work out for the teenager though, with 11 goalless appearances under Paul Hurst - just two of them starts - and there were plenty of matches where he wasn't brought off the bench and some where he wasn't even in the 18-man squad.

It is clear to see that O'Neill needs another loan move away from Deepdale to try and realise his potential, with the National League or National League North potentially a level for him to land at.