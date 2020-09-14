Preston North End issue statement as player’s future remains in limbo amid Rangers interest

Preston North End have issued a statement confirming that the club haven’t accepted any bids for their players amid recent transfer speculation.

Midfielder Daniel Johnson is said to be attracting interest from Rangers, as Steven Gerrard looks to acquire the 27-year-old’s services and endure a positive season in the Scottish Premiership.

Johnson was a key player for North End under Alex Neil last season, scoring 12 goals in 33 league appearances, registering eight assists.

The Mirror’s David Anderson recently claimed that Rangers have made a £2million bid for Johnson, which was quickly played down by the Lancashire Evening Post.

After Alex Neil confirmed that Johnson is in contention to play against Derby in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night, the club have now issued a statement in response to the ongoing speculation.

Via their official website, they say: “Ordinarily we don’t comment on transfer speculation, however, the last few days have been frustrating as it would appear that a number of clubs are attempting to do their bidding through the press and social media.

“Some of the so called ‘informed’ comments have claimed that transfer fees have been agreed between us and at least one other club for named players.

“At the time of writing this statement no bids for any of our players have been agreed. Any approaches that have been made have been underwhelming in both quantum and payment timescales.

“We have always accepted that buying and selling players is a normal part of our business, but at the right price. Some of the so called ‘informed’ comments on social media are not only unhelpful, but frankly not true.”

Johnson only has one year left on his contract at Deepdale, so it will be interesting to see that if Rangers do make an offer, whether North End accept a bid or reject it, and risk losing him for nothing next summer.

The Verdict

There needs to be an end to this speculation as soon as possible before it gets any more distracting.

After losing to Swansea at the weekend, the last thing Alex Neil needs is speculation surrounding the future of one of his most important players.

Whether it means selling him to Rangers or giving him a new contract, this situation needs resolving so that North End can concentrate on starting the season strongly.