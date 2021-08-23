Preston North End interested in securing move for 21-year-old but face one key stumbling block

Preston are interested in making a move for St Johnstone midfielder Ali McCann before the summer transfer window closes but they will need to raise funds to make a move happen, according to the Scottish Sun’s live transfer blog.

McCann has been a player that has attracted transfer interest this summer following his impressive performances for St Johnstone last term. The midfielder played an integral part in helping the club claim both domestic cups and also contributed two goals and two assists in 34 league appearances.

The 21-year-old has previously been linked with a potential move to Stoke City this summer. It was also reported that St Johnstone would be looking to receive a transfer fee of around £3 million to sell the midfielder.

Quiz: Have Preston North End won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Arsenal? Won more Lost more

According to the latest report from The Scottish Sun’s live transfer blog (23/08/21, 9:32) Preston manager Frankie McAvoy is an admirer of the midfielder and he has made his interest in the 21-year-old known.

However, the report adds that Preston would first be required to raise funds by selling off one of their players before they would be able to make a move for McCann.

The verdict

This would be an excellent signing for Preston to make with McCann exactly the right profile of player that they should be targeting to improve their squad.

The 21-year-old appears to be a player that is ready to make the move to English football having been a star man for St Johnstone in the Scottish Premier League over the last few years.

McCann is the right age to be developed further and you could see him really improving in the Championship with regular game time. The midfielder would also be able to offer something different to what McAvoy has to call upon in terms of his existing options in the middle of the park.

However, if St Johnstone want around £3 million for him as it is believed then Preston are going to struggle to come up with the funds needed to make a deal happen. They could sell off one or two fringe players but they might not be able to find buyers for those to raise enough cash.

If they can find a way to make a move for McCann then it would be a wise signing for them to make and he should prove to be able to turn a profit for them down the line.