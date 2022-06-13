Preston North End interested in 28-year-old released from Fulham

Preston North End will have been relatively content with their solid 13th place finish in the table this season.

However, they will now be looking ahead to next season with a focus on strengthening the side in the hope that they can push further up the table towards the play-offs next season.

Ryan Lowe makes use of wing-backs in his side and currently has a vacancy to fill in this position.

The Lancashire Post have reported that one of Lowe’s targets is Cyrus Christie.

The 20-year-old is available on a free transfer this summer having been released from Fulham following the end of his contract.

The player was on loan with Swansea for the second half of this season and he did well in Wales scoring three goals and contributing five assists in 22 Championship appearances for the side.

If Preston are targeting a move for the right-back then they will have to wait a bit longer to pounce with the 28-year-old currently on international duty with Republic of Ireland for the Nations League.

However, whilst there has been talks around his future, so far another side has not emerged as a favourite to make a move for him meaning Preston could land their man easily.

The Verdict:

This would be a good move for Preston ahead of the new season. The player fills a position that Lowe is looking to fill and he would do a quality job in that position.

His time with Swansea proved he can do a good job at this level and although his time at Fulham didn’t go to plan, a solid run of games in a side could do the player some good.

It’s fair to say Christie has had a rocky number of vears but a new permanent move could prove as a fresh start and go nicely with him making appearances for his international side now too.