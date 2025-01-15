Preston North End are reportedly in talks to sign left-back Emir Karic from Austrian club Sturm Graz.

According to Football Insider, the Lilywhites are aiming to bring the Bosnian into Paul Heckingbottom’s squad before the end of the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old only joined his current club in the summer of 2024, arriving from German outfit SV Darmstadt on a three-year deal, off the back of a full season in the Bundesliga.

However, he has made just seven appearances in the Austrian top flight so far this campaign, which includes only two starts.

Emir Karic - Sturm Graz league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 7 (2) 0 Stats Correct As Of January 15th

Preston North End eye up deal for Sturm Graz defender Emir Karic

Preston appear to have identified Karic - who earlier this year was closing in on a first cap for Bosnia & Herzegovina until a paperwork issue arose - as a top target this January as Heckingbottom looks to bolster his defensive options - especially in the wing-back area.

The manager is hoping to bolster his depth at left wing-back, with that particular position being somewhat of a frustration this season so far.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden has had to fill in more often than not for the injured Robbie Brady, but a more natural left-sided solution is being eyed up so that the Aston Villa loanee can move back to the right flank.

Talks are said to be underway between North End and Sturm Graz, although it remains unclear what kind of fee could convince the Austrian side to cash in on a player they signed just over six months ago.

January represents a good opportunity for Heckingbottom to start shaping the Preston squad in his image, having only been

appointed to the hot-seat at Deepdale in August following the surprise departure of Ryan Lowe.

Lowe utilised Liam Millar at left wing-back for most of last season, despite the fact the Canada international is an out and out winger, and that perhaps played a part in the ex-Liverpool man not returning to North End on a permanent basis from Basel, as he instead signed for Championship rivals Hull City.

Karic however is used to playing as a wing-back, having featured regularly there for Darmstadt during the 2023-24 season, as per Transfermarkt, whilst he also has a handful of matches under his belt on the right-hand side too.

Emir Karic would go some way to solving Preston North End's left wing-back problems

Preston have been short of quality at wing-back, so it makes sense that it’s an area Heckingbottom wants to target now.

Bringing in Karic would be an intriguing signing, as whilst he has top flight experience in Germany, it’s clearly just not worked out for him so far at Sturm Graz.

But that is a team competing in the Champions League, so it shouldn’t be seen as too big of a knock on him that he's not been able to usurp Dimitri Lavalee from his starting spot.

If PNE can agree a reasonable fee to bring Karic in, then this could prove to be just the kind of signing that the Lancashire outfit need at this stage of the season, and it would free Kesler-Hayden up to return to the right-hand side of the pitch.