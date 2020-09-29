Preston North End in reported talks over midfielder’s exit

Preston North End are reportedly in talks with Trabzonspor over the signing of Alan Browne.

The Turkish outfit have already looked to England to bolster their squad this summer, with Lewis Baker on loan from Chelsea. Additionally, they’ve added Championship striker, Benik Afobe, on loan from Stoke City.

Now, it appears that attention has been turned to Preston and Irish midfielder, Browne.

According to Karadeniz Gazetesi, talks are underway between Preston and the Turkish side regarding Browne, with fees of around €3.5m being discussed.

The 25-year-old has featured five times for Preston this season across all competitions, including all three Championship fixtures.

He made 43 league appearances last year for Alex Neil’s side, scoring four goals and registering two assists. That return, whilst good, wasn’t quite up to the standards that were set in 2018/19.

Browne struck 12 goals and registered five assists in only 38 appearances that year.

His deal at Deepdale runs until the coming summer.

The Verdict

Without a new deal in place, Preston are at risk here.

Browne is a really important part of the side and he’s worth so much more than the fee being quoted.

However, without him sorting a new contract out, Preston won’t get value for money at all.

There’s more and more uncertainty growing around the squad at Deepdale, with Neil at risk of seeing a lot of hard work ripped up.

