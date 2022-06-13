Preston North End in advanced talks with 30-year-old

Preston North End had a solid season finishing the year sat 13th in the league.

However, they will be looking to succeed even more next season and aiming to push up the league towards the play-off spots.

Therefore, Ryan Lowe will be keen to get his recruitment right this summer in the hope of strengthening his side.

A key area of recruitment will be the attacking side of things with the club relying on Cameron Archer this season who has now returned to his parent club Aston Villa.

According to Football Insider, the club are now in advanced talks to sign Andre Gray.

The 30-year-old is available on a free transfer this summer following his release from Watford at the end of his contract this summer.

The striker spent the past season on loan with QPR making 30 appearances in all competitions and scoring ten goals.

A cause for concern over a potential deal may have come at the discussion of wages given Gray was on a significantly larger salary at Watford than he would get in the Championship.

However according to Football Insider’s report, negotiations are going well and the pair are close to reaching an agreement.

The Verdict:

This probably won’t be the signing that solves all of Preston’s attacking worries next season. However, it is a solid place to start and having a ten goal a season proven player is a plus for the side.

Ryan Lowe will probably now want to start looking at more youthful options to progress with and add to the dynamic of the team but Gray could provide some strong leadership in the side.

The one thing you do have to question is the issue of salary. The 30-year-old will obviously be taking a cut to play in the Championship next season but is it enough of a cut to make the signing worth it financially for Preston?

That being said, the player clearly has a desire to continue for now so if a deal can be struck between the two parties it could be a successful partnership.