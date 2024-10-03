Preston North End are hoping that Milutin Osmajic escapes with a fairly light punishment following a biting incident.

According to Alan Nixon, the Lilywhites are hopeful that he will only be given a four-game suspension after he bit Blackburn Rovers' Owen Beck.

This wasn't the first Lancashire derby that involved incidents, with Blackburn's Makhtar Gueye being sent off in a fiery 1-1 draw against Burnley at Turf Moor.

During the Preston v Blackburn game, which took place during the latter stages of September, there weren't any goals to get excited about, with the match finishing 0-0.

However, there were a few big incidents, with Sam Greenwood being sent off for the Lilywhites shortly before the half-time interval.

And shortly before stoppage time at the end of the game, Beck's swipe at an opponent left Matt Donohue with little choice but to reach for his red card for the second time in the match.

During the melee after that challenge, it became clear that Osmajic had bitten Beck in the back of the neck in a fit of anger.

This was missed by the officials, but with the TV cameras picking the incident up, it always looked inevitable that the Lilywhites' player would be charged with this incident.

Last week, he was charged and earlier this week, it was revealed that he had admitted to this charge.

A suspension looks very likely now - and Preston are currently waiting for the final decision.

They will be hoping he isn't out for too long, with the player scoring a brace against Watford in a 3-0 win yesterday.

Milutin Osmajic's 2024/25 campaign at Preston North End Competition Appearances Goals Championship 7 2 EFL Cup 3 3 (Figures correct as of October 3rd, 2024)

Preston North End have key hope ahead of likely Milutin Osmajic suspension

The player is set to face an FA disciplinary hearing after his biting admission and North End hope this admission means he will have his ban reduced, according to Nixon.

Whether that will happen remains to be seen, but the Lilywhites are prepared to put their case forward and may use Jefferson Lerma's six-game suspension for allegedly biting Josh Windass in a clash between AFC Bournemouth and Sheffield Wednesday.

Preston know that Luis Suarez previously received a ten-game ban, but hope the punishment for their player is much lighter than that.

They are keen for the forward to escape with just a four-game ban, but whether he will remains to be seen.

Blackburn Rovers incident is something Milutin Osmajic can learn from

This was a sad and unnecessary incident.

The forward could be missing for quite a while because of his actions and he didn't think about that when he had a rush of blood to the head.

However, what's done is done and the player will need to learn from this experience.

That's the only good thing that can come from this situation, with the player potentially likely to remain calmer in these types of situations in the future.

A four-game ban or a longer suspension seems inevitable, so he will need to keep himself focused off the field if he's to come back in and make a real impact straight after his ban ends.