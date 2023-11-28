Highlights Preston North End has successfully brought in talented Premier League youngsters on loan in previous transfer windows.

The club is considering bringing in Jarell Quansah on loan in January from Liverpool, as he is currently facing competition for a starting spot in Jurgen Klopp's defense.

Preston North End's need for a new defender makes them a strong contender for Quansah, who already has Premier League and European experience.

The January transfer window is fast approaching, and one thing that Preston North End have been able to do very well in the last two mid-season markets is bring a talented Premier League youngster in on loan.

Ryan Lowe used his good relationship with Steven Gerrard to great effect back in 2022 when loaning young striker Cameron Archer in from Aston Villa, and he went on to make a big impact not only in his half-season at Deepdale, but also at Middlesbrough last season, which led to a big-money switch to Sheffield United.

And PNE repeated the feat somewhat when bringing Tom Cannon in for his first loan stint last January in an arrangement which worked out very well, but once again the Lilywhites couldn't get him back as he headed for Leicester City a permanent basis on transfer deadline day in September.

Related 4 players Preston North End should be scouting ahead of the January transfer window FLW takes a look at some players that the Lilywhites ought to be keeping an eye on ahead of January

Lowe has turned to the loan window twice this season, landing Calvin Ramsay from Liverpool whilst also signing Liam Millar from FC Basel too, so there are slots to play with when January rolls around.

And one player that has been linked with a move to Deepdale this past weekend is Jarell Quansah, with Lowe taking in his performances for England's under-21's during the international break.

The Sun claim that the Reds are deliberating whether or not to send the 20-year-old out on loan at the start of 2024, as there is still competition for starting spots in Jurgen Klopp's defence when everyone is fully fit.

Quansah is a player that came in unexpectedly in the first month of the 2023-24 season for Liverpool, making his debut just a few months after finishing a loan stint in League One with Bristol Rovers.

Jarell Quansah 2023-24 Stats (As Of November 27, 2023) Premier League EFL Cup Europa League Appearances 4 2 3 Goals 0 0 0 Assists 0 1 0 Pass Success 94.6% 89.7% 91.1% Tackles Per Game 1 0.5 1 Interceptions Per Game 0.8 2 1.3 Clearances Per Game 1.8 4.5 2 Blocks Per Game 0 0.5 0.7 Key Passes Per Game 0 0.5 0.3

He has appeared nine times so far for the Anfield outfit, but getting a full half-season of Championship football under his belt could be beneficial.

North End aren't the only club said to be keen on Quansah though, with table-topping Leicester City also showing interest, but despite their higher league position, Enzo Maresca's side may be behind PNE in the pecking order to do a deal for a number of reasons.

Why are Preston North End in pole position for Jarell Quansah?

Firstly, Leicester seemingly aren't really in need of a centre-back considering the options they currenlty have.

The partnership of Wout Faes and Jannik Vestergaard has been incredibly solid so far this season, and with Conor Coady and Harry Souttar in reserve, it would just be potentially greedy to add another player to that part of the pitch.

And when you see a player like Souttar, who the club paid £15 million for in January, as fourth-choice and barely getting any minutes, it just shows what Maresca already has.

The situation at PNE is a little different however, with the need for a new defender perhaps more apparent.

Ryan Lowe likes to utilise a back three, and whilst Liam Lindsay has been solid as a rock in the middle of that, there is room for improvement either side of the Scot.

Jordan Storey has been sometimes good yet shaky at times on the right, Jack Whatmough has not been seen much and was injured against Ipswich in October, whilst Andrew Hughes has been injured quite a bit again on the left, leaving 18-year-old Kian Best coming in to play in the back three.

A defender in the form of Quansah who already has Premier League and European experience, as well as being quick, strong and has an eye for a pass, would be the ideal addition at Deepdale in January, especially as goals are being leaked more often than they were last season.

North End also have a great relationship with Liverpool - Lowe himself is a Reds supporter and the two clubs came to an agreement for Klopp's side to come to Deepdale in August to stage a friendly with Darmstadt, with Anfield not able to host the contest.

Calvin Ramsay, who has endured injury frustration since the summer, signed for PNE on loan from Anfield over the summer as perhaps a sweetener, and they could use that deal to their advantage once more by trying to land Quansah.