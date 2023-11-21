Highlights Preston North End's chances of signing defender Nathan Adjei have increased, as Sunderland's interest in him has decreased.

Preston North End are now more likely to bring in defender Nathan Adjei as the Sunderland target is now less likely to move to the northeast.

It was first reported earlier this month that Preston were interested in the Ghanaian. Journalist Alan Nixon said that they were: "in talks," with Adjei's current club, Hammarby IF, alongside Scottish football's two biggest clubs: Celtic and Rangers.

The Sun also believe that the Black Cats, and fellow northeastern club Middlesbrough, were interested in the centre back.

Now, though, Sunderland's desire to bring in the 21-year-old has waned.

A report from the Sunderland Echo suggested that there are multiple factors that are making the club less interested in signing Adjei.

n the summer, central defenders Jenson Seelt and Nectarios Triantis were brought to Wearside on permanent deals. beIN Sports reported that the latter was brought in for £265,000, and the Daily Mail said that a £1.7 million package had been agreed to sign the former.

The Sun's report linking Sunderland and Middlesbrough to the Ghanaian defender suggested that a fee of £3 million would be the price point that the Swedish club would accept for their defender.

Considering that they've already brought in two 20-year-old central defenders this season, for a potential combined fee of over £2 million, including add-ons, and the fact that their premier defensive partnership, Luke O'Nien and Daniel Ballard, have both recently extended their contracts with the club, spending another £3 million on this position looks unlikely.

Preston handed boost in race for Nathaniel Adjei

With the price looking to be a bit of a sticking point for the Black Cats, that leaves one less team for North End to compete with in the battle to sign the 21-year-old.

If £3 million is the point at which Hammerby are willing to sell, it would mean that Preston would have to break their own transfer record again, in the same season, having reportedly done so to sign Milutin Osmajic in the summer from Cadiz, as per the Lancashire Post.

The outlet also claims that Adjei is a target of manager Ryan Lowe.

Why could Nathaniel Adjei help revoultionise Preston

Despite their current fifth place standing in the Championship table, there are only two clubs in the top half of said league that have conceded more goals than Preston have: Southampton and Blackburn Rovers. In fact, they are the only team in the automatic promotion or playoff spots to have a negative goal difference.

Championship table Pos P Points GD Leicester City 1st 16 39 +19 Ipswich Town 2nd 16 39 +15 Leeds United 3rd 16 31 +11 Southampton 4th 16 30 +1 Preston 5th 16 28 -1 Sunderland 6th 16 26 +10 *table as of Tuesday 21st November 2023

Adjei played in 21 games for Hammerby last season, which ended just under two weeks ago. His team kept a clean sheet in five of those matches. He recorded 4.3 ball recoveries per game, 2.7 clearances per game, and was only dribbled past once every five games on average, as per Sofascore.

So the signing of Adjei should improve Lowe's team defensively, but he could also help them transition into a different style of team. He played under new QPR manager Marti Cifuentes before he made the move to the London-based team. His style of play involved a lot of controlling the ball, and it requires the defenders to be confident on the ball, which Adjei is.

Currently, according to The Analyst, Preston are one of the fastest and most direct teams in attack. They play about 2.55 passes per sequence, as opposed to a team like Leicester City or Southampton who control games more and average closer to 5 passes per sequence.

Bringing in a defender like Adjei could help Preston, and the manager, play a more controlling brand of football; one that helps them be more consistently near the top of the table. Unfortunately, those types of players, at that age, come at a price.