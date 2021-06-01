Preston North End handed major transfer boost as developments involving Liverpool and Leicester City emerge

Preston North End are gearing up for a busy summer in the transfer market.

The Lilywhites endured a frustrating campaign in which they ended the season in 13th position in the Championship, but with hopes of mounting a surprise play-off push, it’ll mean that the club need to kick on in terms of recruitment.

According to the Lancashire Post, Preston are closing in on three summer deals for Daniel Iversen, Sepp van den Berg and Liam Lindsay.

Iversen, who is a Leicester City player, has spent the second half of the season on loan at Deepdale and has really impressed after conceding just 25 goals in 23 appearances for the club.

Van den Berg has also impressed since arriving from Liverpool on loan, making 16 appearances for the club.

It’s claimed that both players are ‘edging closer’ to agreeing fresh loan agreements that will see them stay with Preston for the new campaign – although exact terms are yet to be agreed.

As for Liam Lindsay, it’s reported that the Lilywhites could be closing in on a permanent switch for the Stoke City defender.

The 25-year-old has made 13 appearances for Preston this term but could now turn that loan deal permanent over the course of the summer.

The ultimate 2021 Preston North End quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 Where are Preston North End based? Merseyside Lancashire Tyne and Wear Essex

The verdict

What a great start to the summer transfer window this is for Preston North End.

While these deals aren’t yet confirmed, it certainly shows great initiative that the Lilywhites have worked quickly to get these deals done in principle.

The club will be hoping for a big season in the Championship and by getting their business done at the earliest opportunity, it means that the new manager will have a good chance to get his side into shape for the new campaign.