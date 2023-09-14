Preston North End may not be top of the Championship table by the time their match with Plymouth Argyle rolls around on Saturday afternoon, but they know a victory against the Pilgrims will definitely see them at the summit by the end of the weekend.

It has been a fantastic start to 2023-24 for Ryan Lowe’s side, just a few months after the Lilywhites manager aired his frustrations with his squad after a drubbing at Sheffield United in April.

Lowe’s squad has been bolstered significantly in the last couple of months, with the Hemmings family splashing more cash than they ever have done in a single transfer window to give the manager what he needs.

Preston North End - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Milutin Osmajić Cadiz CF Permanent Mads Frøkjær-Jensen Odense BK Permanent Jack Whatmough Wigan Athletic Permanent Duane Holmes Huddersfield Town Permanent Will Keane Wigan Athletic Permanent Layton Stewart Liverpool Permanent Calvin Ramsay Liverpool Loan Liam Millar FC Basel Loan

One of the bargain additions though has been Will Keane, who is on his second stint at Deepdale following a brief loan spell from Man United in 2015.

How has Will Keane done for Preston North End in 2023-24?

When at Deepdale the first time around, Keane scored just two goals in all competitions before returning to Old Trafford halfway through 2015-16.

Now a more mature player, the Republic of Ireland international striker joined from Wigan Athletic this summer after scoring 12 Championship goals last summer, and he’s gotten off to a flying start to the current campaign.

With four goals and an assist from his first five Championship matches, Keane has certainly hit the ground running once again - but it was seemingly going all a bit too well for North End who have been struck down during the international break with some bad luck.

Keane came on for Ireland against France last week as a second half substitute, but just 10 minutes after entering the pitch he was soon off it as he limped off with an injury.

Whilst it was made clear that it was an adductor issue that Keane was being bothered by, it was a mystery as to how serious the problem could be.

What has Ryan Lowe said on Will Keane's injury status?

Thankfully, North End fans can seemingly breathe a sigh of relief as Lowe has confirmed that Keane's issue is not as serious as first thought - and he could even be back for the visit of Argyle this weekend.

"We are just waiting on Keano; he will train today and do some work," Lowe told the Lancashire Post.

If it’s right, he will be fine but we’ll check him out over the next couple of days. We’ve addressed it and he’s had the scans.

“It is nowhere near as bad as first feared. He came off and did the right thing, because he said he felt some tightness.There are no big strains or anything in there; probably more fatigue from the games he’d played.

"He didn’t actually quite warm-up as well as they probably should’ve warmed him up. They got him on dead quick and I don’t think that was the right thing, but he’s fine and good in himself. It’s more a precaution, because he’s had one of those before when he was at Wigan.

"He’s done all his stuff with the physios since he’s been back in the building and he will be on the grass doing some bits today. We’ll then analyse him to see whether he is available for Saturday, but touch wood he will make it.

“He might not miss any (games) but we won’t be stupid. He is our leading goal scorer and has been fantastic.We are hoping he’s available for Saturday, but if not that’ll be my choice and potentially his.

"As we speak he is due to train today and be with the group. If he comes through then I’m sure he’ll be fine.”