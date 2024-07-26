Sheffield United look to have been given a boost in their pursuit of Chelsea youngster Alfie Gilchrist, with Preston North End now unlikely to sign the centre-back.

That's according to a report from the Lancashire Post, who say that the Lilywhites have in fact not been pursuing a deal for the 20-year-old.

Gilchrist came through the youth ranks with Chelsea, before breaking into the senior side during the 2023/24 campaign.

The centre-back made a total of 17 first-team appearances in all competitions for the Premier League club last season.

Alfie Gilchrist 2023/24 Premier League stats for Chelsea - from SofaScore Appearances 11 Starts 2 Goals 1 Pass Success Rate 85% Tackles per Game 0.4 Balls Recovered per Game 0.8 Clearances per Game 0.8 Duel Success Rate 35%

Now though, it seems he is set for a loan move for the upcoming campaign as he looks to get more development under his belt, and potential destinations are emerging.

Preston North End not in the running for Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist

Earlier this week, journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that two Championship clubs, Sheffield United and PNE, had made proposals to Chelsea over a loan move for Gilchrist this season.

The 20-year-old has apparently not travelled with Chelsea on their pre-season tour of the United States, as he looks to put pen to paper on a temporary move away from Stamford Bridge.

However, it now seems as though he will not be spending the 2024/25 campaign at Deepdale.

As per this latest update, PNE are not expected to complete a deal for Gilchrist this summer.

Indeed, it is claimed that Ryan Lowe's side have not shown an interest in the centre-back during the transfer window, despite Romano's earlier claims.

That could therefore open the door for Sheffield United to swoop and secure the services of the defender on a temporary basis.

The Blades are of course looking to bounce back after relegation from the Premier League last season, after just one year back in the top-flight of English football.

So far this summer, they have made four first-team signings, with Jamie Shackleton, Sam McCallum, Callum O'Hare and Kieffer Moore all joining on permanent transfers.

For their part, Preston finished 10 points adrift of the Championship play-offs last season, and have made two senior signings this summer.

Sam Greenwood has joined on loan from Leeds United, while Stefan Teitur Thordarson has signed permanently from Danish outfit Silkeborg.

PNE and Sheffield United are set to begin their Championship campaigns against each other, when they meet at Deepdale on Friday 9th August.

Alfie Gilchrist signing would be a necessary one for Sheffield United

The news that Preston are unlikely to be signing Gilchrist this summer should be exciting for the Blades, as the Chelsea starlet provides depth in two different positions that need to be strengthened.

Chris Basham and John Egan have both left Bramall Lane this summer, while Anel Ahmedhodzic also looks to be facing an uncertain future at the club, so a natural centre-back like Gilchrist would have a chance of starting.

Capable of playing at right-back as well though, the departure of Jayden Bogle to Leeds United, as well as George Baldock's summer exit, also gives the chance to Gilchrist to fill in that vacancy too.

Related Burnley and Sheffield United set to miss out on Nottingham Forest player Lewis O'Brien was a wanted man this summer, but has opted for a move to the United States

The 20-year-old rarely looked out of place when playing for Chelsea last season either, so could be a very useful option in the Championship over the course of the coming campaign.

It is also a deal that, if successful, could potentially open up doors for future pieces of business between the two clubs as well.

So with that in mind, it does feel as though Sheffield United ought to be acting quickly on this latest update, to try and get a deal done for Gilchrist.