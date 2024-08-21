Preston North End have endured a worrying start to their Championship campaign.

The Lilywhites opened their season with a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United, which ultimately led to the sacking of Ryan Lowe after two and a half years at the club.

Mike Marsh then took temporary charge, overseeing a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Sunderland and a 3-0 league defeat to Swansea City before walking away from the role.

Eventually, Preston announced Paul Heckingbottom as Lowe's successor, after having plenty of EFL experience. Lowe began his managerial career at Barnsley, where he won promotion from League One via the play-offs, before winning promotion from the Championship with Sheffield United, seven years later.

His EFL pedigree is impressive, but he did have quite uninspiring spells at Leeds United and Hibs. On the face of it, it seems a solid appointment for Preston as his experience in the Championship should be enough to give the club some stability.

EFL pundits offer Heckingbottom verdict

As usual, Matt Davies-Adams joined Adrian Clarke and Sam Parkin for another podcast episode of 'What The EFL' this week to discuss the latest ongoings in the EFL. This particular episode, of course, involved discussions about Preston North End and the appointment of Paul Heckingbottom.

Former EFL striker and current pundit, Sam Parkin saw the sense in appointing Heckingbottom as a safe bet.

"I think it's quite a good fit. I think there's probably two trains of thought. They were rumoured to be in for some chaps that were really exciting at the lower level, maybe some managers that have had recent success, and that are quite fresh into the management game."

"Paul Heckingbottom has got a little bit more experience. I think he'll inherit a team that lacks a little bit of excitement, a bit of creativity, but I think his strength is probably setting up a team."

"He was a defensively-minded player. He'll inherit a squad that are good at keeping clean sheets, so I think in the short-term it makes sense as an appointment."

"Whether it's going to thrill the Preston fans and satisfy that urge that they have for better football, we'll have to wait and see, but I think in terms of the managers that are available, it fits for me, and he deserves another opportunity."

Fellow pundit, Adrian Clarke, also had his say on the podcast, and was in agreement with Parkin over the appointment of Heckingbottom.

"I agree with Sam, I think it's the most sensible fit of all the names on the shortlist, he is the most obvious name in my opinion. I think he'll take this job and be delighted to have it and be really excited about what he can achieve."

"He had better players at Sheffield United, but I remember watching his team and he still played some good football. He got the best out of a bunch of those players during that period, some lovely interchanging one and two-touch football, always demands hard work of his players."

Paul Heckingbottom's managerial career so far Club Years Barnsley (Caretaker) 2015 Barnsley 2016-2018 Leeds United 2018 Hibernian 2019 Sheffield United (Interim) 2021 Sheffield United 2021-2023 Preston North End 2024-

"I think he'll do solid, but this team, I don't think they can get into the play-offs, they should be aiming for mid-table really, which is not going to really delight the PNE supporters, but they probably realise that themselves.'

"In the short-term they've just got to make sure they're not near the relegation shake-up. He took Barnsley up, he took Sheffield United up, he's a good manager and I think Preston should be pleased to have him."

Preston now have a huge season ahead of them

Looking at Preston's first two Championship results this season, this appointment had to be absolutely on the money to avoid the club strolling down a dangerous path.

Rather than experimenting with a young, up-and-coming manager, the club have clearly opted for real EFL experience, which could certainly benefit them in the short and long term.

Preston know what they can expect from Heckingbottom, which does put some pressure on his shoulders, but at the same time, he has the ability to provide real stability at the club. No one is expecting the Lilywhites to get promoted this season, but at the very least, their fans are expecting to see entertaining football and for their side to compete with the best that the Championship has to offer.

Heckingbottom's first game in charge is at home to Luton Town, who have had a wobbly start to the season themselves, so the crowd at Deepdale must really get behind their squad and the new man in the dugout.