Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has reiterated his transfer stance on current loanee Tom Cannon, expressing his desire to secure another deal for him during the summer transfer window.

He made this admission to the Liverpool Echo, with the Lilywhites' boss catching up with the Merseyside outlet to discuss how the Everton man is coping with the big challenge of Championship football.

Recording three goals and one assist in 12 league appearances for Preston, the Republic of Ireland youth international has done reasonably well so far as he looks to fill the void that was created by Cameron Archer's return to Aston Villa at the end of last season.

How he fares from now until the end of the season may determine whether he becomes a part of Sean Dyche's plans for next season though, with the 20-year-old's chances of staying at Goodison Park in the summer potentially being boosted if the Toffees are relegated at the end of this campaign.

Cannon himself has said that it's too early for him to discuss whether a return in the summer would be a good move for him - but didn't rule out another switch to Lancashire and Lowe is keen to see him join his side again when the next window opens.

"We need to make sure we coach them to the best of our ability - that is important to us," Preston's manager said.

"I think he [Cannon] has got a big, bright future and we would love to potentially do something with him next season.

"At this moment in time it’s about trying to do well for us now and have a good season."

The Verdict:

Lowe will surely be wanting to get a deal for him over the line as quickly as possible because they won't have too many forward options at their disposal when the summer window comes around.

Not only is Cannon set to leave at the end of the season - but also fellow loanee Liam Delap who may have the opportunity to try and impress Pep Guardiola at Manchester City in pre-season.

However, the Irishman shouldn't rush into a decision and should be weighing up his options instead.

Former loanee Archer could have easily ended up at Deepdale again but with automatic promotion chasers Middlesbrough coming in to recruit him, he now has the opportunity to fight for something big towards the latter stages of this term.

Cannon could get a similar opportunity with a team at the top end of the second tier - and that chance may come with his parent club if they are relegated.

However, he may face a fight with Ellis Simms and others for a starting spot on Merseyside, so it will be interesting to see if the Toffees keep him or loan him out again.