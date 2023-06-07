Preston North End chairman Peter Ridsdale has confirmed that the club have held talks with Everton over the possibility of extending Tom Cannon's stay at Deepdale for another season after impressing in the second half of 2022/23 for Ryan Lowe's side.

What has Peter Ridsdale said about Preston's interest in Tom Cannon?

In an interview with BBC Radio Lancashire, the North End chairman hinted that the two clubs have twice held talks since the end of their respective seasons, with Preston making their intentions on another loan deal in 2023/24 clear to the Toffees.

He said: "We’ve already met with Everton twice. They had to wait to see where they finished in the season and we’ve met them since the season finished, but we are looking at others as well."

Ridsdale also believes he understands Everton's point of view in the deal, and that he feels they would send him out on loan for a second consecutive season.

He continued: "My understanding, and I can’t speak on behalf of Everton, is that in an ideal world they’d prefer to loan him again. He’s only 20-year-old. I think he has a huge future ahead and I think they think he’ll play some part in the future, but probably, I can’t really speak for them, but I think they think that another loan would benefit him."

How has Tom Cannon performed at Preston?

In his first loan spell away from Goodison Park, Cannon performed considerably well in a side which lacked a goal threat all season, only scoring 45 times - by far the lowest of all clubs in the top half of the Championship. During his 20 games for Preston, the 20-year-old managed to score on eight occasions with an added assist.

Beforehand, the striker was proving to be a dominant force in the Toffees' development squads, before making his debut as a substitute last Boxing Day against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

How beneficial would another loan move be for Tom Cannon?

Another loan move to Preston would be a big benefit to Cannon's overall development, as he continues to stride towards eventually pushing for a place in the Everton first team.

One major benefit for the youngster if he was sent to Preston rather than another Championship club, would be that he wouldn't need to adapt to a new environment and a completely new style of play, as he has already proven to be a key figure for Ryan Lowe's side going forward. The youngster's overall performances and in particular his goal against rivals Blackpool meant he quickly endeared himself to the Deepdale faithful.

Ridsdale also believes that the club would be Cannon's first choice should he become available in the coming weeks.

"Sometimes it’s difficult, just to reiterate, he’s not our player, and I’m talking about him today only because he was with us last season but clearly everybody would want him back here again and I believe he would like to come," Ridsdale concluded.