Preston North End favourite confirms contractual agreement

Preston North End striker Sean Maguire has extended his contract, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023.

The 26-year-old has been a key part of the Preston side over the last few years, and since signing from Cork City he has become a striker that is competent at Championship level.

The Irishman has made over 90 appearances for the Lilywhites and scored 18 goals, as he looks to play a part in Preston continue to aim for the top six in the Championship.

Maguire is known to be an energetic front-man and a player with an abundance of pace that often causes the opposition’s defenders to lose possession.

He’s been a real asset since joining, and the new contract might just spur him on to really hit the ground running in the new campaign and record his best ever scoring season.

Can you get 100% in this Preston North End quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 12 What was the score when Preston faced Millwall away in August? 1-1 draw 1-0 win 0-1 loss 1-2 loss

The Verdict

Maguire is a top player in the Championship and Preston should be delighted that he’s agreed to stay on for another couple of years.

Hopefully now, he can kick on and really show supporters the goal-scoring form that he’s had the potential to release on several occasions, with a bit more service he could be one of the best forwards in the division due to his pace and ability to get in behind.

Now, Preston must play to these strengths and not sit back in games, there have been too many games against the top clubs in the division where the Lilywhites don’t go for it, but with Maguire up top, they should.