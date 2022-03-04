Preston North End fan pundit makes prediction involving Cameron Archer and Aston Villa

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End managed to secure a real coup of a loan deal in January by acquiring Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

The 20-year-old had proven to be a clinical finisher at not only under-23 level, but in the senior side after a hat-trick in the EFL Cup against Barrow and also scoring against Chelsea in the same competition.

PNE boss Ryan Lowe though used his friendship with Villa boss Steven Gerrard to strike an agreement for Archer, and he’s already more-than proven that he’s got that clinical touch in the Championship.

Archer has netted four times in nine appearances for the Lilywhites, and FLW’s North End fan pundit Sam Weeden has seen enough from the striker already to think that he will be a part of Gerrard’s squad next season – if he can impress during the summer in pre-season.

“First things first I’ve been absolutely amazed at how Archer has taken to the Championship,” Sam said.

“It was well documented when we brought him in that he hadn’t really had a loan spell before despite being an exciting prospect but I think he’s taken everyone by surprise as to how well he’s taken to the Championship.

“His first three out of his four goals for us were with his right foot, left foot and a header so I think that shows the signs of a natural goalscorer and the fact that Aston Villa’s top goalscorer Ollie Watkins is on six goals this season, it’s clear that they’re probably lacking someone to hit the goals in from a forward area.

“So I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he goes back and shows what he can do in pre-season. It may well be that a pre-season there and they decide he’s better suited to another season here – in that case we’d be delighted as Preston fans to get him back.

“But I’ve got no doubt he’s got the ability to play in the Premier League and I think he’ll have the opportunity to show himself this coming pre-season whether he’ll get the chance.”

The Verdict

Archer is a very exciting talent and the range of goals he’s already scored for North End just shows that he’s really got it all when it comes to being a striker.

There might be too much expectation on him right now though from Villa supporters though – they think he is going to really serve it up to Danny Ings and Watkins next season but it may be that he needs one more Championship loan to get him ready.

It could be decided that a loan to a newly-promoted Premier League team would be the best for him – it just depends how the rest of his 2021-22 season goes.

PNE fans will want Archer back for the full season in 2022-23 but at this rate it would be surprising if that happens.