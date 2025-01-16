Preston North End are eyeing a move for Brentford youngster Jayden Meghoma this January.

According to Alan Nixon, the Lilywhites are hoping to secure a move for the 18-year-old in a bid to improve Paul Heckingbottom’s defensive options.

The left wing-back has made just one Premier League appearance this season, coming off the bench in the Bees’ 2-1 loss to Chelsea in December.

Meghoma has also featured in the EFL Cup, playing in their games against Leyton Orient, Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United.

Preston eye Brentford starlet

Preston are reportedly attempting to sign Meghoma this January as they look to compete in the top half of the Championship table.

The Lancashire outfit have been searching for an addition at left wing-back, and are eyeing the youngster as an option.

Brentford are willing to sanction his temporary exit this month, with Rico Henry now back in action for Thomas Frank’s side.

It is believed that the Premier League side see Meghoma as a future first team player, so a loan move could help his development on the path to regular top flight football.

Meghoma has previously been with both Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton, but has yet to make a major breakthrough at senior level.

A move to Preston could be the next step in his career that he needs to make in order to break into Frank’s plans for Brentford.

Preston North End league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of January 16th) Team P GD Pts 10 Sheffield Wednesday 26 -2 37 11 Norwich City 26 +6 36 12 Swansea City 26 0 34 13 QPR 26 -5 32 14 Millwall 25 +1 30 15 Preston North End 26 -6 30

Preston are currently 15th in the Championship table after 26 games played, just seven points clear of the relegation zone.

The Lilywhites will be looking to close the gap to the top sides in the second half of the campaign, with 11 points separating them from sixth place Middlesbrough.

Next up for Heckingbottom’s team is a trip to face Luton Town on 18 January in a 3pm kick-off.

Meghoma deal would be a positive step for all parties

Preston have been looking to strengthen their left wing-back options, so this could be a smart solution.

The 18-year-old has promise, but has yet to showcase what he can really do at senior level, and his arrival could also have an impact on Kaine Kesler-Hayden.

This would be a great opportunity for him to compete to a high standard with an ambitious Championship side.

Working with someone like Heckingbottom could be a really positive experience for Meghoma at this stage of his career, so this deal has the potential to work out really well for all involved, if it gets over the line.