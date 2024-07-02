Preston North End have set their sights on signing Jack Cork following his Burnley exit.

According to Football Insider, the Lilywhites are keen to add the 35-year-old to Ryan Lowe’s first team squad ahead of the upcoming season.

Cork is available as a free agent after his contract with the Clarets expired at the end of June.

The midfielder was with the Lancashire outfit since 2017, joining from Swansea City during Sean Dyche’s time as manager.

The former England international made over 250 appearances for Burnley during his time at Turf Moor, but departed the club following their relegation to the Championship.

Jack Cork - Burnley league appearances by season (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) 2017-18 38 2018-19 37 2019-20 30 2020-21 16 (15) 2021-22 20 2022-23 39 (26) 2023-24 4 (0)

Preston eyeing Jack Cork

Preston could offer Cork a quick return to football, with Lowe eyeing a move for the experienced midfielder.

A move to Deepdale could be appealing for the 35-year-old as it wouldn’t involve needing to move given the proximity between Preston and Burnley.

Game time could also be an important factor for the player in deciding his next move, having made just four league appearances in Vincent Kompany’s side last year (all stats from Fbref).

He played just 27 minutes in the top flight, having helped the Clarets gain promotion with 39 appearances in the Championship in the 12 months prior.

Lowe will be keen to strengthen his midfield options this summer, with the club aiming to fight for a top six finish in the upcoming campaign.

The departure of captain Alan Browne has come as a huge blow, so someone like Cork could help fill his role in the squad.

Preston finished 10th in the Championship in the previous term, 10 points behind sixth place Norwich City.

Someone of Cork’s experience could prove a smart addition to Lowe’s side, especially given he will arrive as a free agent.

The end of his Burnley contract means that the Clarets will not be owed anything if this move goes through.

Preston’s summer transfer plans

Preston have also been linked with a move for Adam Phillips from Barnsley, as they look to strengthen their first team squad for next season.

The Lilywhites were also mentioned as a possible next destination for Ilay Camara, but will face competition from the likes of Burnley and Coventry City.

No official moves have yet been completed, but the window remains open until 30 August, so there is still plenty of time to get deals over the line.

Preston will return to league action with a home game against Sheffield United on 9 August.

Cork signing could be a shrewd short-term move

Cork is past his best these days, but someone of his experience coming into the Preston squad could be quite useful.

His form in the Championship for Burnley in 2022/23 was also promising, and someone with the knowhow of fighting for promotion will be invaluable.

Given he’s 35, this signing is only a short-term solution to their midfield, and other signings should still be targeted if the budget is available for more.

But it’s a promising deal, as he is still capable of performing at this level even if he struggled in the Premier League last year.