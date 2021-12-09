Preston North End eye up deal for former Barnsley defender

Preston North End have taken former Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby on trial, following a potential move for the 23-year-old, as per a report from Lancs Live.

The centre-back has been suspended from all football-related activity in October 2020 for breaching the FA’s anti-doping regulations, with his ban set to expire midway through January.

It is believed that Preston are not breaking any rules by having him on trial at present, with Diaby solely training with the Lilywhites.

Do you think you’re a massive Preston North End fan? Try score 100% on this Lilywhites quiz

1 of 28 What year were PNE founded? 1875 1880 1885 1890

The young defender was born in Senegal, but moved to the Catalonia region at the age of four, progressing to represent several teams in the lower tiers of Spanish football at youth level.

After spells in Italy and Belgium, Barnsley signed the central defender ahead of their first season back in the Championship.

Diaby played 21 times in the Championship for the Tykes during the 2019/20 campaign.

The verdict

Given the length of time he has spent away from football in recent seasons, it is unknown how he would adapt to the rigours of Championship football.

It is a scenario with little risk for Preston, as he will be desperate to get back playing football, and if he is good enough, he is unlikely to demand a high wage.

The fact that Barnsley took a punt on him when equipping themselves for the Championship also suggests that he has the ability to shine if Preston do offer him a deal.

It will be interesting to see if Ryan Lowe’s presence at Deepdale could change anything regarding this potential move.