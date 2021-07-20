Preston North End eye transfer move for Man City player

Preston North End are said to have targeted a loan move for Manchester City striker Liam Delap this summer, as per a recent report by Lancs Live.

North End are said to have made the signing of a new striker their top priority before the start of the 2021/22 campaign and it appears that they have identified the highly rated teenager as their ideal target.

Delap is currently on the fringes of the Man City first team at present and it is believed that the next step for the 18-year-old is to get more senior experience under his belt.

The striker, who is the son of former Stoke City player Rory, made his debut for the Premier League champions last season and has one goal in three senior appearances so far.

Preston may still face a wait to find out if they can get Delap on a loan deal, with many top flight clubs being reluctant to loan out their best youngsters at present due to there being a lot of senior players on holiday at present after all of the respective international competitions this summer.

The Verdict

I think Delap would be the ideal candidate to lead the line for North End moving into next season and I think it is a move that would suit all parties.

As stated in the same report, North End are known to want to give every deal an opportunity to potentially get over the line, which suggests that Delap may not necessarily be their first choice at this precise moment.

Most importantly Delap is an aggressive and powerful centre forward who will greatly suit the style of play that Frankie McAvoy is looking to implement at Deepdale moving forwards.

This loan deal would tick a lot of boxes and it would be a major coup for Preston if they can pull it off over the next few weeks.