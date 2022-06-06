Preston North End executive issues verdict on Borussia Dortmund transfer links

Peter Ridsdale has shut down the rumours linking Antonios Papadopoulos to Preston North End.

Reports emerged late last week that the Lilywhites were prepared to battle Luton Town for a seven-sum figure for the defender.

The Greek centre back currently plays for Borussia Dortmund, but Preston will not be making an offer for the 22-year old this summer.

The Company Director of Preston has rubbished any claims that the Dortmund player is a transfer target for Ryan Lowe’s side.

A £1.3 million asking price had been reportedly set for the defender’s future, but Ridsdale has denied the possibility of him signing for the club.

Speaking on the From the Finney podcast, the Preston executive would not deny any other transfer links and shared his belief that the club will look to do their business quietly this summer.

“The answer is no, but what I’m not going to do is then sit here and say no to about 15 other players, because one might be right,” said Ridsdale, via LancsLive.

“What does surprise me is when I read we’ve agreed a fee of ‘X and Y’ because I look and raise my eyebrows. People speak so authoritatively and it’s the first I’ve heard about it.

“What we try and do, and it’s very difficult in today’s social media world, is make an announcement once we sign them.

“That is the best type of transfer and the other risk is that if something comes out too early, you risk losing the transfer all together; people think that if Preston are interested then they should be.

“We’ll carry on doing our business as quietly as possible, which is not always easy, and announce as soon as we’ve done.”

Quiz: 23 things literally every Preston North End fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 What year was Preston North End founded? 1876 1878 1880 1882

Preston finished the Championship season 13th in the table, 11 points adrift of the top six places.

Lowe will be hoping to bridge that gap by improving the squad this summer in a bid to compete for promotion.

The Verdict

While it is interesting that Ridsdale has so firmly denied these specific links, it is also intriguing that he refused to ponder on any other possible signings.

That rules out any chance of the club moving for Papadopoulos, who would have been quite the big-name signing for Preston to make.

Attempting to make moves quietly in the transfer window is virtually impossible, but it is promising that Ridsdale suggests the club are looking at multiple additions to the side.

Lowe performed well since his appointment midway through the season, so has earned the backing of the board this transfer window.