Preston North End are currently enduring an inconsistent Championship campaign, although they are one of the second tier's draw specialists.

The most notable event of North End's campaign so far came when the club parted company with former boss Ryan Lowe back in August, having played just one game.

Following Lowe's exit, the Lilywhites appointed current manager Paul Heckingbottom, who has yielded some positive results, such as a 3-0 triumph over play-off hopefuls Watford last October, but has also overseen some poor defeats, such as a 3-1 loss to relegation battlers Portsmouth in November.

The festive period was a largely successful one for Heckingbottom and co though, as they defeated both Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day and 29th December respectively.

Meanwhile, a New Year's Day defeat at the hands of top-six chasers West Bromwich Albion is unlikely to prove the sort of result which defines Preston's season.

North End supporters will not be surprised that Emil Riis has been one of their club's main goal-getters this term, but the ace has been placed on Sheffield United's transfer wishlist, as reported by the Sheffield Star.

With the Blades interested in the 26-year-old, Football League World takes a look at Riis' estimated weekly wage at Deepdale:

Riis' estimated Preston Wage

According to Capology estimates, the former Denmark Superliga striker earns a weekly wage of £9,615, which equates to a yearly salary of £500,000.

As per Capology's estimation, Riis is only the Lilywhites' 12th-best paid player, which is perhaps surprising, given that he is so often one of the club's talismans.

Of course, should the Dane sign for the Blades, who have lofty promotion ambitions, he would like to see his salary rise upon his potential arrival in South Yorkshire.

But Blades boss Chris Wilder and co may also be pleased by the fact that, on his current Preston salary, Riis would rank as one of the Bramall Lane club's lowest paid players, according to Capology estimates.

In fact, Capology's estimates show that current United forwards Rhian Brewster and Kieffer Moore take home weekly wages of £35,000 and £25,000 respectively.

Riis could be a great signing for the Blades

Now that the Championship season has surpassed its midway point, we are at the business end of the campaign, and the period which will ultimately define the promotion battle for Wilder and co.

With the run-in in mind, the Blades should be keen to further bolster their attacking ranks, and Riis is a player who the South Yorkshire outfit could be able to get the very best out of.

During his most productive Championship season to date, Riis scored 16 goals and created five assists during the 2021/22 campaign in which North End finished 13th.

Emil Riis 2021/22 Championship stats Appearances 44 Starts 38 Goals 16 Assists 5

But since then, the Dane has been somewhat underwhelming in the final third, as he scored just five goals during the 2022/23 second tier season, and just six goals last campaign.

However, Riis has shown signs that he may be on his way back to his finest form of late, and scored a brace during his club's aforementioned 3-1 win over Wednesday in late December.

Should the forward sign for the Blades, he would be surrounded by quality service, such as that of attacking midfield ace Callum O'Hare, which could help him hit the prolific heights he reached in 2021/22.