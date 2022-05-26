Ryan Lowe claim made by Preston North End director Peter Risdale

Preston North End director Peter Risdale has said that he thinks the club made the correct decision to bring Ryan Lowe in as boss.

Lowe took over at Deepdale back in December following the sacking of Frankie McAvoy and guided North End to a 13th place finish in the Championship standings.

Not content with that, though, Risdale and Lowe have been planning for the summer window extensively during the second half of the season, as per the Lancashire Post.

“Ryan from all sorts of points of view was a good fit. His personality and the way he is with supporters is very good.” Risdale said, via the Lancashire Post.

“I spoke to one of Plymouth’s non-executive directors who is a long-standing friend of mine, he was saying Ryan’s work in the community and engagement with the Plymouth fans when he was their manager, was fantastic.

“Ryan has brought that to Preston and I’m delighted with that.

“The main task for a manager is to win football matches and play the right type of football.

“Let’s see what happens in the future but I think we got it right.”

Despite the end of the season, Preston are still active in recruitment and keeping current players at the club.

It has been reported that the club are hoping to seal a fresh agreement with Bambo Diaby in the coming days and weeks.

The club have also been linked with a move for Derby County’s Nathan Byrne in recent days.

The Verdict

You would have to agree with Peter Risdale regarding Ryan Lowe’s appointment here.

It really does look like the club are heading in the right direction under the 43-year-old, and a big summer lies ahead in terms of recruitment.

If North End can get their recruitment right this summer, it is not out of the realms of possibility that Preston can compete for a play-off place next season.

That is a big ‘if’, though, and only time will tell whether they will do so.