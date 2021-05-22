Preston North End delivered blow following Brentford’s play-off success over Bournemouth

Brentford’s turn-around of their play-off tie against AFC Bournemouth this afternoon has had an impact on at least one other Championship club other than the two involved in the clash.

That’s because Preston North End have missed out on a boost to their finances and potentially their transfer budget due to the clauses inserted in the deal to take Ben Pearson to the Cherries in January, according to LancsLive.

The former Manchester United midfielder had spent five years at Deepdale after leaving Old Trafford in January 2016 in search of first-team football, and he got just that at the Lilywhites.

Having developed into one of the best holding midfielders in the Championship, Pearson stated his desire to leave North End in the mid-season transfer window and with just days of the window remaining he switched to the Cherries.

PNE received no more than £500,000 for Pearson initially (per LancsLive), but the add-ons of promotion and appearances based on Pearson playing matches in the Premier League will now be missed out on for a year at least.

If Bournemouth get promoted next season then the clauses are still valid, however North End would have been looking to make a quick earner this summer rather than next.

The Verdict

North End would have probably hoped and perhaps expected that the Cherries would get through the play-offs when they inserted the clauses in the deal.

That hasn’t happened this season though which will be a source of frustration and disappointment – whether Bournemouth winning the play-offs would have added to Frankie McAvoy’s transfer budget we will never know.

What today’s result does mean though is that Pearson will line up against PNE next season at Deepdale, and he may get a hostile reception from fans as they return to stadiums.