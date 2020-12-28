Preston North End dealt frustrating player news ahead of Coventry clash

Preston will be hoping to secure three consecutive Championship victories when they host Coventry City on Tuesday evening.

Alex Neil’s men have produced narrow victories over Bristol City and Derby County in recent days, and they’ll be hoping to end 2020 on a high at Deepdale tomorrow night.

However, the Lancashire outfit will be without attacker Scott Sinclair for the game against the Sky Blues, whose facing a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

The former Manchester City and Celtic man hobbled out of the victory at Pride Park on Saturday having pulled up in the 68th minute and was forced off.

Speaking to the Lancashire Post ahead of the game, Preston boss Neil confirmed the bad news on Sinclair’s problem.

He said: “We are hoping it is not going to be anything too serious because Scott has really been our main threat over the last month or so. It is disappointing for us that he has got an injury.”

The Verdict

This is a frustrating blow for Sinclair, who was already nursing a hand problem heading into the game against Derby, and is now expected to miss a number of games at such a crucial period.

But whilst Sinclair is Preston’s top goalscorer having netted seven times already this season, the Whites should take heart from the fact that they managed to get the three points on Saturday without Sinclair on the pitch.