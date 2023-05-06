Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is not for sale this summer, according to manager Ryan Lowe who spoke to Lancs Live.

Considering the Lilywhites' board aren't known for spending huge fees on players in the transfer market, some would have believed the Lancashire outfit would have been open to cashing in on a few of their key players to bring others in.

Lowe is a particularly ambitious manager and will need a decent amount to spend in the summer if he wants to see his win side a place in the top six next season after narrowly missing out during the latter stages of this term.

But he has revealed he won't be selling key players, with the ex-Plymouth Argyle boss seemingly keen to keep the majority of his first-team squad together.

Rangers' interest in Freddie Woodman

These comments from Lowe will come as a blow for the Gers who are reportedly interested in Preston keeper Woodman, who has proved to be an excellent replacement for former loanee Daniel Iversen.

Starting regularly for the Lilywhites this term, his valuation will have only increased and that will put Preston in a strong position at the negotiating table if sides come in for the shot-stopper this summer.

Michael Beale's side are believed to be considering a £3.5m swoop for him, but Preston may have the license to charge even more for him considering he still has two years left on his contract.

Speaking about the goalkeeper's future, Lowe said: "Freddie Woodman? No, no chance. No player is for sale... not at all. Generating funds will be in a different way and that's what Peter and the gang will be trying to do."

Should Preston be willing to sell Freddie Woodman?

Considering Lowe wants to be competing at the top end of the division next season, it seems logical to cash in on a key player and then utilise that money to strengthen several areas.

Not only will quality be important next term, but also depth and that could be the difference between winning a top-six spot and falling just short.

Lowe's "not for sale" stance on Woodman is a little strange because of this, but it remains to be seen whether he's said that just to try and maximise the keeper's price tag.

The ex-Newcastle United man wouldn't be irreplaceable, but many supporters will want him to stay considering how good he's been during his first season at Deepdale.

And Lowe may be forced into the loan market again if he wants to strengthen his squad but is also keen to hold on to his most valuable players.