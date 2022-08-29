Preston North End considering transfer move for Chelsea player

Preston North End are interested in signing Chelsea youngster Dujon Sterling, according to Lancashire Live.

Ryan Lowe is keen to bring in a right back before Thursday night’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The Championship club first made their interest known to the Blues earlier this summer, who are now considering whether to sanction a loan move for the defender.

The 22-year old was also the subject of transfer interest from QPR this window, before the London club opted to sign Ethan Laird from Manchester United on a temporary basis.

The Lilywhites’ boss is hopeful of adding competition to his squad for Brad Potts’ position.

Sterling’s athleticism and second division experience are seen as attractive qualities that have drawn Lowe towards targeting the youngster.

The Chelsea player has played at this level for Wigan Athletic and Blackpool in the past, making 32 league appearances between those two loan stints.

It is believed that Thomas Tuchel’s side are open to letting the full back depart on loan again this season, with a decision set to be made in the coming days.

Preston have been searching for a right back all window, with Cyrus Christie, Moses Odubajo and Laird all previously considered by the Lancashire club.

The Verdict

Preston have had a positive summer and have made some really shrewd signings.

The addition of another option at right back would strengthen Lowe’s options and help boost the squad’s chances of competing at the top end of the Championship table.

It could prove to be a busy 72 hours at the club, as Lowe looks to improve his team in any way he can.

It has been a slow start to the new campaign, but PNE are still undefeated after six fixtures which has the team sitting 10th in the table despite only having one goal to their name.