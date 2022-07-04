Preston North End confirm transfer agreement for 57-cap international

Preston North End have completed two signings in one day as they have sealed a deal for experienced Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady.

Fresh off the addition of ex-Liverpool attacking midfielder Ben Woodburn, the Lilywhites have secured the signature of Brady, who pens a one-year contract at Deepdale.

The 30-year-old, who has amassed 57 caps for his country at senior level, was most recently on the books of last season’s second-placed Championship side Bournemouth, but he made just seven appearances for the Cherries in all competitions in 2021-22, spending a large portion of it on the sidelines.

Brady started his professional career at Manchester United, but made just one senior appearance for the Red Devils before moving on to Hull City.

Having also featured for both Norwich City and North End’s Lancashire rivals Burnley during his career, Brady has totalled 160 matches played in the Premier League, but in recent years has struggled with injuries.

His most serious setback came as a Burnley player, where a knee injury in December 2017 kept Brady out of action for 10 months.

The Verdict

If Brady can be kept fit for the majority of the 2022-23 season, then he will be a good addition to Ryan Lowe’s squad.

However, there must be caution because of his lack of game-time in recent years.

Brady does not exactly fit the description of what Lowe said he wanted from his wing-back options – pacey and robust.

Perhaps one of those will come in to compete with Brady, but there’s no doubting his technical ability with a football and he could bring an added bit of class in the final third for the Lilywhites.