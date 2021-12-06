Preston North End confirm significant club decision

Preston North End have confirmed the departure of head coach Frankie McAvoy just seven months after being appointed Alex Neil’s successor.

The Scot leaves the job after a 1-0 defeat to local rivals Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, leaving the Lilywhites 18th in the table.

North End had lost three of their last five matches and after increasing fan dissatisfaction, McAvoy has been given his marching orders by the club.

McAvoy had been Neil’s assistant at Hamilton Academical and Norwich City before joining him at Deepdale, and when Neil was sacked in March of this year McAvoy was handed the reins on a temporary basis.

Quiz: Has Emil Riis ever scored a goal for Preston North End at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Reading - Madejski Stadium Yes No

A run of five wins in the club’s last eight matches in the Championship last season – with just one defeat – saw McAvoy secure the job on a permanent basis but it hasn’t been all plain sailing this season.

Big wins against Coventry City, Luton Town and AFC Bournemouth have been negated by dismal results like losing to Cardiff City at home – not to mention the loss at bitter rivals Blackpool – and it leaves PNE looking for a new head coach for the second time in 2021.

The Verdict

This was a decision that had to happen for the good of the football club.

Even though there had been some positive results recently – namely against Bournemouth and Fulham – the performances in general were pretty poor and something had to give.

Looking at North End’s squad there’s the talent there for it to be a top half team at the very least and it just needs a better coach to get the best out of them.

From how the club statement reads and with no interim manager appointed it appears that the club are looking for a swift permanent replacement for McAvoy and that could happen before Barnsley visit Lancashire on Saturday.