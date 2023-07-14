Preston North End have started to make their move in the transfer market this summer following a quiet start, and they're closing in on adding a fourth 'new' player to their ranks before the 2023-24 season begins.

Calvin Ramsay was the first to arrive through the door on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool, although the right-back is still yet to link up with the Lilywhites as he recovers from an injury.

Then, Ryan Lowe bolstered North End's midfield this week with a double signing - Mads Frøkjær-Jensen joined from Odense Boldklub for a seven-figure fee to replace the outgoing Daniel Johnson after his eight-and-a-half years of service of Deepdale.

And the Dane has been joined by Duane Holmes from Huddersfield Town, who re-unites with Lowe after playing with him at Bury in 2014.

One area that North End are desperately short in is up-front though - Tom Cannon, Liam Delap and Troy Parrott all returned to their parent clubs but there is a desire to bring Cannon back to Deepdale, whether that be permanently or on loan again.

With Ched Evans and Emil Riis not fit enough to return to action until September at the very earliest, PNE are desperate for attacking additions but they now look to have made a breakthrough in their pursuit.

According to George Hodgson of LancsLive, North End are closing in on the signing of Wigan Athletic attacker Will Keane, who scored 12 times last season for the Latics as they were relegated from the Championship.

The 30-year-old has agreed terms with the Lilywhites and is set for a medical before putting pen-to-paper on a deal for a 'small fee', and it will represent a return to the club where he played on loan for a few months in 2015 when a Manchester United player.

What is Will Keane's current situation with Wigan Athletic?

Keane has been a Wigan player since 2020 when he joined the Latics from Ipswich Town on a free transfer.

After 11 goals in 34 outings in his debut campaign as a full-time Wigan player, Keane was prolific in his second season as his 27 goals and seven assists in all competitions helped to guide the Greater Manchester outfit to the League One title.

Keane scored 12 times for them last season but there was confusion over his contract status going into the summer - many believed he was set to be a free agent but Wigan head coach Shaun Maloney clarified that he had penned a new deal until 2025, which had never been formally announced by the club.

However, due to the situation with the late payment of wages to players multiple times last season by Wigan's former Bahraini owners, some players have sought advice to rip up their contracts with Alan Nixon reporting that the PFA are advising players that they can walk away for free.

Despite that though, it looks as though PNE are set to pay a small sum to Wigan in order to not have to go through a legal wrangle in regards to Keane's status at Wigan.

How did Will Keane fare for Preston North End in his first stint?

As part of his early development, Keane was loaned out by Man United to PNE in 2015 after they were promoted to the Championship, but he scored just once in his 22 appearances for the club - although it did come in a local derby victory against Burnley.

Keane returned to Old Trafford in January 2016 to try and fight for a first-team place despite being ultimately disappointing at Deepdale, and that didn't really work out for him despite going on to play twice for the Red Devils when he went back.