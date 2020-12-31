Preston North End closing in on transfer breakthrough

Preston North End are closing in on the signing of Ched Evans, with the Championship club working with Fleetwood Town on a loan deal for the striker.

Evans has fallen out of favour with Fleetwood and looks set to be on the move this winter.

According to Football Insider, talks between Preston and Fleetwood have now reached an advanced stage, with a loan deal being discussed.

The 32-year-old’s career has been full of controversy, with this saga at Fleetwood and fallout with Joey Barton the latest.

However, in terms of the playing side of things, the Welshman has been a real plus for the League One side over the years.

In 2018/19, he struck 17 goals in 39 appearances, whilst he also notched 11 last season.

Again, 2020/21 has seen another successful start for Evans. He’s scored five goals and registered two assists in 17 League One appearances.

However, the reported fallout with Barton has seen him fall out of favour and to the brink of a move to Preston.

In terms of North End, they’ve lacked consistency in the Championship.

However, Alex Neil has managed to pull them up into the top-half of the table, with the Lilywhites sitting 11th heading into the New Year.

The Verdict

Evans hasn’t quite cut it at Championship level recently, but he’s proved in League One that he’s still a very, very good striker.

In his time in League One with Fleetwood he’s scored 33 goals. Barton isn’t shifting him out on ability, it’s down to discipline.

Of course, Neil will have to keep an eye on that, but if Preston get their hands on the Evans that’s proved to be such a goal threat recently, he could be a decent addition.

Thoughts? Let us know!