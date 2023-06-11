Preston North End are closing in on sealing a loan deal for Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

It is understood that Preston are leading the race to sign Ramsay due to the style of play that Ryan Lowe has implemented during his time in charge of Deepdale.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be keen to sanction a temporary switch for the defender to a Championship side this summer.

Preston are not the only club to have been linked with Ramsay ahead of the summer transfer window.

As per Nixon, Watford and Swansea City have both made inquiries for the defender.

How has Calvin Ramsay fared at Liverpool amid interest from Preston North End?

Ramsay joined Liverpool last year following a spell at Aberdeen.

The right-back was only utilised on two occasions in all competitions by the Reds during the 2022/23 campaign due to the presence of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

After making his debut for the Reds in their Champions League clash with Napoli, Ramsay featured in the club's League Cup victory over Derby County.

Ramsay was deployed by Liverpool's Under-21 outfit in the EFL Trophy, and managed to find the back of the net in a 3-2 defeat to Accrington Stanley.

Before making the switch to Anfield, Ramsay provided an impressive total of 10 direct goal contributions in the 39 games that he participated in for Aberdeen.

The full-back made his first appearance for Scotland's senior outfit last November as he was introduced as a substitute in their 2-1 defeat to Turkey.

Would Calvin Ramsay be a good addition to Preston's squad this summer?

This could prove to be a shrewd bit of business by Preston if they are able to get a deal over the line for Ramsay in the coming weeks.

The Lilywhites will need to strengthen their options in this particular area of the pitch as Alvaro Fernandez's loan spell at Deepdale expired last month.

With fellow right-back Matthew Olosunde set to leave Preston later this month, Ramsay could potentially go on to feature on a regular basis next season for Preston.

Having helped to further the development of the likes of Fernandez and Tom Cannon last season, Lowe will fancy his chances of getting the best out of Ramsay over the course of the upcoming campaign.

While it may take Ramsay some time to adapt to life in the Championship having never featured in this division before, he will be confident in his ability to make a positive impact for Preston.