Preston North End are closing in on the signing of Honduras left-back Joseph Rosales from MLS side Minnesota United, according to recent reports.

Alan Nixon has reported via his Patreon that the Lilywhites hope to complete the paperwork to sign the 24-year-old next week, and that Rosales will join on loan with a view to a permanent deal.

Rosales began his career in Panama with Independiente before sealing a move to the USA with Minnesota in 2021, and he's gone from strength-to-strength, becoming a first-team regular in the MLS in recent seasons as well as being a regular starter for his country.

Preston North End closing in on Joseph Rosales

Alan Nixon has reported that Paul Heckingbottom has been looking for a solution to Preston's left-back problems, and he's identified Rosales as a player who can solve this problem.

It's fair to say that the 24-year-old won't be a household name to the majority of North End supporters, but with 21 caps for Honduras under his belt, as well as playing regularly in the MLS, he looks like someone who could make an impact in the Championship.

Rosales has registered four goals and 15 assists in 95 appearances for Minnesota United, a decent return for a defender which shows he's got attacking prowess and can get up the pitch.

Joseph Rosales' 2024 MLS campaign - Fotmob Appearances 33 Goals 1 Assists 8 Shots 40 Chances created 63 Pass accuracy 76.7% Cross accuracy 27.8% Dribble success 60.2% Duels won 48.4% Tackles won 61.5%

Eight of these assists came during the most recent MLS campaign where he played 35 games in all competitions, helping his side to the quarter-finals of the MLS Cup after scoring in the previous round to help his side beat Real Salt Lake.

At 24, Rosales is still improving each year, but his performances in the recent MLS campaign show that he's a player full of potential, and it could be a shrewd move by Heckingbottom.

Preston currently have the likes of Andrew Hughes and Kian Best as their out-and-out left-back options, but it's clear that reinforcements are needed, and it looks as if Rosales will make the move to Lancashire in the coming weeks.

A loan to buy deal is a shrewd move by Preston

With it being reported that Rosales will join Preston on loan initially with a view to buy, it gives Heckingbottom the chance to run the rule over him and assess whether he's good enough for the Championship.

It means that there is little risk for Preston, as if he's not good enough they can simply choose not to sign him permanently, and his loan spell will almost serve as an extended trial period.

Rosales will see this is a huge chance to get a big move to England and will be looking to impress during his loan, so it looks like this could be a really smart move by North End.

Preston don't have the spending power that many Championship clubs do, so they have to be shrewd in the transfer market, and they'll be hoping that they've found a hidden gem in Rosales.