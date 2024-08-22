This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End have been told to sell Will Keane if the right offer comes in this summer to free up funds for new boss Paul Heckingbottom to spend on the players that he wants.

It's been reported by Pete O'Rourke that West Brom are interested in signing the striker, while it was reported by the Lancashire Evening Post that Preston have rejected a bid for the 31-year-old striker.

Related 2 immediate issues Paul Heckingbottom must fix at Preston North End Heckingbottom looks set to take over at North End after Ryan Lowe departed last week

Keane moved to Deepdale last summer and signed a two-year deal, which means that he's set to become a free agent next summer, and the Lilywhites might be tempted to cash in on the Republic of Ireland international if the price is right.

However, rejecting the Baggies' first bid suggests that Preston will only sell if a suitable offer comes in and it remains to be seen if Carlos Corberan's side will try again with an increased bid.

Preston North End told to sell Will Keane to give Paul Heckingbottom money to spend

Our Preston fan pundit, Darren Watson, would be sad to see Keane leave the club, but wants to see new boss Heckingbottom with the chance to spend some money and bring in his own players, which selling Keane would facilitate.

Speaking to Football League World, Darren said: "I’ve seen the reports of West Brom wanting to buy Will Keane, I think it was in the region of £1.5million. Personally, I think that at the start of last season (2023/24), he was on fire, he was banging in goals left, right and centre, but obviously, when the team went on the losing streak, he lost some of his edge.

“I don’t think he’s that good of a pre-season with everything that’s going on at the club with the departure of Ryan Lowe, and I think a lot of the players have lost their edge.

"With the addition of the new manager, Paul Heckingbottom, I think he would be looking to get rid of some players that he thinks he could get money for in a bid to bring the players in that he wants to build his own empire and hopefully start building some traction and good results to push for the play-offs.

“I strongly believe that Heckingbottom has the experience to do so. He wasn’t my first choice, I’d have loved David Moyes back but Heckingbottom was the right choice.

“If Will Keane does go I’d be sad to see it. He’s been a great servant for the club, but if the right price is offered, then take it and give it to Paul and his team to bring in a player that he chooses.”

Selling Will Keane could be the right decision for Preston North End

Despite scoring a very respectable 13 Championship goals last season, Keane is 31 and with just one year left remaining on his deal, so selling him could be good business for Preston.

It wouldn't be ideal losing the Irish international with the season already having started and so close to the transfer window closing, but things haven't been ideal at Preston this summer, and needs must.

Will Keane's 2023/24 season at Preston - Transfermarkt Competition P G A Championship 38 13 3 FA Cup 1 0 0 EFL Cup 1 0 0

The money brought in would free up funds for Preston to sign a replacement, and would give Heckingbottom the chance to put his own stamp on the squad, even if it is just by making one signing.

Keane has scored just two goals since the middle of February, and at 31, he's arguably past his prime and his value will only decrease in the years to come.

If Preston receive a suitable bid, it could make sense from a business perspective to sell Keane, and would give Heckingbottom funds to do his own thing.