Preston North End, Bristol City, Swansea and Cardiff keeping tabs on 25-year-old forward

Preston North End, Bristol City, Swansea City and Cardiff City are all keeping tabs on Notts County forward Macaulay Langstaff ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report from Football Insider.

Langstaff sealed a move to the Magpies earlier this year after finding the back of the net on 30 occasions in 47 appearances for Gateshead.

Since making this particular switch, the 25-year-old has managed to set the National League alight with his superb attacking displays.

In the 19 games that he has participated in, Langstaff has scored an impressive total of 18 goals.

The forward’s latest strike came during the Magpies’ 2-2 draw with Southend United earlier this month.

With Langstaff’s current deal at Meadow Lane set to run until 2024, the aforementioned Championship sides will need to submit sizeable offers in order to test Notts County’s resolve.

Langstaff is expected to feature for his side when they face Scunthorpe United in the National League this weekend.

Currently second in the standings, the Magpies have only lost once at this level during the current campaign and are within striking distance of league leaders Wrexham.

As for Preston, Bristol City, Swansea and Cardiff, they are not set to make their return to Championship action until December 10th.

The Verdict

When you consider that Langstaff has produced a host of eye-catching displays for Notts County this season, it is hardly a surprise that he is attracting interest from a number of Championship sides.

Whereas this particular division represents a significant step up in terms of quality, there is no reason why the forward cannot eventually go on to deliver the goods at this level under the guidance of the right manager.

With Preston, Swansea, Cardiff and Bristol City all seemingly keeping a close eye on Langstaff’s situation, it will be interesting to see whether one of these sides opts to step up their pursuit of the forward by submitting a bid.

Given that the Magpies are currently challenging for promotion, it may prove to be a difficult task to convince them to part ways with their talisman in January.