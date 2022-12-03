Preston boss reveals update in their reported transfer pursuit of Cardiff City, Swansea and Bristol City target

Preston North End are not in the race for Notts County forward Macaulay Langstaff, according to the Lilywhites’ boss Ryan Lowe who spoke to Sky Sports News (13:14).

The 25-year-old has been in fine form for the National League outfit this term, recording 18 goals in 19 league appearances as one of the most prolific strikers in non-league football at the moment.

His goalscoring qualities haven’t gone unnoticed according to Football Insider, who believe Preston and league rivals Bristol City, Cardiff and Swansea are all chasing a deal for him at this point.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Preston North End players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Dave Nugent Yes No

This seemingly made a January move to Deepdale a possibility, with the Lilywhites potentially on the prowl for potential alternatives to Cameron Archer, who is thought to be keen on a return to his former loan side.

Although Troy Parrott could be fit again soon, a move for another forward could potentially be a possibility with Lowe likely to want to bring players in during the next window as he pushes for a play-off finish.

Currently sitting ninth, someone as prolific as Longstaff could potentially be the difference between a finish just outside the top six and a finish in the promotion mix, but Lowe has ruled out a move for the 18-goal striker for now.

He said: “The local papers around Preston, they try and get a bit of information don’t they, but I can categorically tell you he’s not on my radar.”

The Verdict:

The Lilywhites have taken a chance on a forward from a lower league before, with Jayden Stockley coming in and looking like an excellent signing when he joined, but he failed to succeed in Lancashire.

Instead, they may want to look up and pursue a potential return for Archer who has already proven himself to be a real asset at this level, something Longstaff hasn’t been able to do.

The latter could be a longer-term option than the Villa man though – because it would be difficult to see Archer making a permanent switch to Deepdale unless a new owner gives Lowe a huge amount of cash to spend.

Even then, it would be difficult to see Villa offloading the young forward because he’s a player that could easily be an asset at the top level in the future, even if he’s a fringe player at this point.

Longstaff could be a cheaper option in the long term, although Notts County probably wouldn’t let the 25-year-old go for cheap and that’s why they can’t underestimate the non-league side if Lowe changed his mind and entered into negotiations with the fifth-tier outfit.