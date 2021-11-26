Preston North End boss Frankie McAvoy makes Fulham promotion claim

Preston North End boss Frankie McAvoy has claimed to the club’s official website that he believes that Fulham have a squad that is geared for the Premier League.

The Lilywhites are set to play host to the West London side on Saturday in a lunchtime kick off at Deepdale and will be hoping that they can build upon their recent win over Middlesbrough.

Fulham by comparison were left feeling frustrated last time out in the Sky Bet Championship as bottom side Derby County held them to a 0-0 draw at Craven Cottage.

Speaking ahead of the game at the weekend, McAvoy was quick to emphasise just how highly he rates the league leaders:

“Marco Silva’s got them playing extremely well; they’ve got a squad that was geared up for playing in the Premier League, they’ve come down and the way you want to start is the way they’ve done it.”

Quiz: 30 questions about Preston North End’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 1) How many goals did Jordan Hugill score in the 2016/17 Championship season? 12 13 14 15

A victory for North End could see them move into the top half of the table, with the Lancashire side having won three of their last six league outings as they slowly show signs of improvement.

Meanwhile a win for Fulham would guarantee that they stay top of the league ahead of the likes of Bournemouth and West Brom.

The Verdict

This is a pretty fair assessment by McAvoy of Fulham’s credentials when you take into account just how heavily the West London side have invested in their current squad.

In addition to this they have also kept hold of the likes of Aleksander Mitrovic and Jean Michael Seri, with both players having proved that they are far too good to be playing in the second tier.

However there have been signs this season that they are a team that can ben got at and for that reason North End will certainly fancy their chances on home turf.

If their win over Bournemouth earlier in the season was anything to go by, they will have to take the minimal amount of chances that come their way during the 90 minutes.