They didn't get into the play-offs in the end after threatening to do so briefly in the 2022-23 Championship season, but Preston North End unearthed yet another striker gem in the loan market in the form of Tom Cannon.

In January 2022, the Lilywhites were able to bring Cameron Archer to the club from Aston Villa and his seven-goal haul for the club saw his reputation grow, with there now being a strong chance that he plays Premier League football in 2023-24.

12 months later, they took another punt on an untested top flight forward in the form of Tom Cannon, who was being linked with League One clubs in his first potential move away from Everton but Ryan Lowe saw something in the youngster and brought him to Deepdale.

It proved to be a shrewd move as he scored eight times in 20 Championship outings, and although he wasn't able to help guide PNE into the top six, his reputation was increased - so much so that there's a scramble for his services this summer.

What Championship clubs are interested in Tom Cannon?

North End of course are very keen to bring Cannon back on a full-season loan deal, and their desperation for new forward is evident with their only senior strikers Emil Riis and Ched Evans unlikely to be fit for the start of 2023-24.

They face competition though, including from local rivals Blackburn Rovers as Alan Nixon reported a number of weeks ago that Jon Dahl Tomasson's side are keen to bring Cannon to Ewood Park this summer.

He also claimed in late April that Swansea City were in the running for the 20-year-old, but all interested parties could end up being very disappointed come the end of the summer.

Everton make Tom Cannon decision

According to a report from Football Insider, Sean Dyche is set to give Cannon a chance to impress with the first-team in pre-season next month before deciding if he is ready to play a part in his Premier League squad.

Dyche is facing issues in attack with Dominic Calvert-Lewin's persistent fitness issues and Neal Maupay scoring just one Premier League goal last seasor for the Toffees, leaving Cannon alongside fellow youngster Ellis Simms as potential options.

And Dyche's insistence on taking a look at Cannon in pre-season is set to be a blow for Blackburn, PNE and Swansea as it will delay any definitive decision over his future for the 2023-24 campaign.

If Cannon is going to end up going back out on loan, then it looks like it won't be until the latter stages of the transfer window, so all clubs will have to be patient.