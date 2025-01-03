Summary Preston beat Hull and Stoke for defender Gibson in bargain deal.

Heckingbottom prioritizing defense reinforcements.

Lancashire side keen to avoid relegation battle.

Preston North End have reportedly beaten Stoke City and Hull City in the race to secure the services of Plymouth Argyle defender Lewis Gibson.

That's according to journalist Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reported that the Lilywhites had to move fast to sign the former Everton defender for a bargain deal. The 24-year-old was absent from Argyle's squad that faced Bristol City on New Year's Day, leading to some speculation that he could be on his way out.

Gibson has reportedly headed north to join up with his new team on Friday. The latest news regarding the Plymouth man suggests that the defence is an area that Paul Heckingbottom wishes to strengthen.

Preston beat Stoke and Hull to bargain deal Gibson

Ever since his arrival from Everton last summer, Gibson has been ever-present in the Argyle defence, making well over 50 appearances for the Pilgrims.

He's made 18 appearances in the Plymouth backline so far this season, scoring a single goal in a 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough. With the struggles both on and off the pitch at Home Park, Preston have taken advantage of this and are bringing Gibson to Deepdale, according to Nixon.

It was never disclosed what the length of the Durham-born defender's contract was upon his arrival in Devon, but it appears to be in its final stages as North End are reportedly rushing into a 'bargain deal'.

It is a great statement of intent from the Lancashire outfit, who had to move quickly to fend off interest from Hull and Stoke. The Argyle defender was a wanted man, but Preston were swift with their business to land their target.

Heckingbottom keen to add defensive reinforcements

Preston supporters have already been greeted with the news that Minnesota United full-back, Joseph Rosales, is expected to head to Deepdale next week. Now, with the news on Gibson, it's clear to see which area of the pitch Heckingbottom wants to strengthen.

Sitting just seven points above the relegation zone, it's key that the Lilywhites have a strong transfer window, to avoid being dragged into the relegation battle in the second half of the season.

The Lancashire side have conceded 33 times in their opening 25 league fixtures, which puts them in the middle of the Championship for goals conceded. However, they have found themselves to be quite leaky at the back on their travels, with 22 conceded in 12 matches, which is the joint-fifth highest.

Whilst Gibson comes from an Argyle team that has shipped 53 goals already this season, that doesn't paint a full picture of his talents. The 24-year-old has plenty of experience at Championship level, as well as impressing for Bristol Rovers on loan before he joined the Pilgrims.