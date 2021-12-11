Preston North End 2-1 Barnsley: FLW report as Lowe gets off to perfect start at Deepdale

Ryan Lowe’s first match as Preston North End manager had a perfect ending as the Lilywhites ran out 2-1 winners over Barnsley on a cold Lancashire afternoon at Deepdale.

Lowe already threw a curveball at fans by playing the energetic Ali McCann at right wing-back instead of Alan Browne, with the captain playing in the midfield alongside Daniel Johnson with Ben Whiteman sitting in behind.

It was Johnson who had the first chance to open the scoring after just a few minutes as PNE picked up a second ball in the Barnsley final third.

The Jamaica international collected a cut-back from Josh Earl but he blazed the ball over from inside the 18-yard box.

North End were attacking with a lot more freedom than they did under Frankie McAvoy but it was Barnsley who had the biggest chance of the half as Carlton Morris headed onto the crossbar from close range.

Aside from that though it was PNE who were creating the better chances without proving to have a cutting edge and they had a glorious opportunity to open the scoring after the half hour mark.

Sean Maguire was played through with the Irishman and Emil Riis having a two-on-one attack against Michal Helik, but indecisiveness from Maguire, coupled with some solid defending from the Pole, meant that the chance was spurned.

The visitors did have another big chance before the break as Morris was slipped in down the left side of the pitch, and somehow his low cross evaded Clarke Oduor in the six yard box as he was perhaps put off by a last-ditch attempt of a challenge by Andrew Hughes.

Following the restart after the half-time break Barnsley did have a few chances that showed that they were going to be a threat but it was PNE who opened the scoring before the hour mark.

Daniel Johnson’s clever play saw him have the freedom of the pitch and he was able to feed in Browne, who was switched to the wing-back position at the interval, and he coolly slotted beyond Brad Collins to score the first goal of the Lowe era.

The Tykes were quickly level though as a Callum Brittain effort from the edge of the area appeared to striker Barnsley skipper Cauley Woodrow on the way through – a deflection that deceived Daniel Iversen in-between the North End sticks as it found its way into the back of the net.

That didn’t deter PNE from trying to get back in front though and it’s what they did with 12 minutes to play.

A set piece which looked to have been constructed on the training ground worked wonders as substitute Ryan Ledson rolled a free-kick into the danger zone and there was Johnson to fire the ball past Collins and a number of other bodies.

Despite being a goal ahead, North End refused to sit back on their lead and looked for a third goal to make things comfortable but it didn’t come, however neither did a Barnsley equaliser and Lowe’s start at PNE was a perfect one.

FULL TIME: Preston North End 2-1 Barnsley (Browne, Johnson; Woodrow)