Tom Cannon’s proposed move away from Everton has been delayed.

According to Alan Nixon, the Toffees are set to hold onto the striker for the time being as the club looks to secure two replacements for him in their squad.

A number of Championship sides have shown an interest in signing Cannon in recent months, but the saga is set to drag on beyond Wednesday.

It was initially thought that a decision would be made official on Wednesday afternoon, but Everton have delayed that deadline as they seek new additions to their own side.

Sean Dyche is keen to bring in two fresh new faces to his attacking options ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign getting underway this weekend.

What is the latest surrounding Tom Cannon’s future?

It was previously reported that Everton received a permanent offer for the 20-year-old earlier in the summer from Sunderland.

The Black Cats are searching for reinforcement in attack as they look to push for promotion this season, with Tony Mowbray’s squad currently quite light in that area of the team.

But Everton are said to be keen on only sanctioning a loan deal for the player, with a £1 million loan fee attached as a price tag for the in-demand forward.

Preston have reportedly come closest to meeting that figure in negotiations, but no deal has officially been accepted by the Premier League side just yet.

Sheffield Wednesday are another club that has credibly been linked with a move for the Ireland underage international.

Cannon spent the second half of last season on loan with the Lilywhites, who are now hoping to secure him for a second spell before the 1 September transfer deadline.

How did Tom Cannon perform for Preston North End last season?

Cannon arrived at Deepdale during the January transfer window, with Ryan Lowe’s side hopeful of competing for promotion to the Premier League.

Preston finished 12th in the table, just six points adrift of the play-off places.

Cannon was the standout performer during the second half of the campaign, in particular in the closing weeks.

He contributed eight goals and one assist from 20 appearances in the second division, which has caused him to attract the attention of several clubs.

Cannon made two substitute appearances in the Premier League prior to his arrival in Lancashire, but was unable to cement a position as a regular performer in the first team squad at Goodison Park.

He is unlikely to receive consistent game time under Sean Dyche this season either, which has led to the understanding that he will be loaned out to further his experience.

Will Tom Cannon make the switch to the Championship this summer?

Cannon should be playing regularly at this level as his performances last season proved his readiness.

Preston have every reason to try to retain him given how well he played in Lowe’s side, but he could also be a good signing for a number of teams in the Championship.

Everton are negotiating the signing of Sporting’s Youssef Chermiti, with a medical reportedly pencilled in for Wednesday.

That should help clear the pathway to Cannon’s exit from the Premier League club.