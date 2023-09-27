Preston North End have been in the Championship for nearly nine straight years without finishing in the play-off spots in that time - but could their fortunes be changing?

Their start to the 2023-24 season has been exceptional and along with Leicester City and Ipswich Town they have broke away as a trio after eight matches, with the Lilywhites the only side unbeaten still in league action.

But how much are Ryan Lowe's squad said to be paid both on a weekly basis and over the course of a year?

2 What is Preston North End's annual wage bill?

According to ESTIMATES made by Capology, the yearly wage bill for North End's first-team is believed to be around £8,584,000.

North End's official accounts though that are filed every year, of which currently go up to the 2021-22 season, paint a different picture to their spending of wages.

The last set of official financial accounts from the club arrived in January 2023, which were made up for the 2021-22 season in which Lowe arrived to replace Frankie McAvoy in the dugout at Deepdale, and it stated that PNE's staffing costs - consisting of player wages, management team, directors and all other staff employed - were at the £24.5 million mark.

It's likely that some of the weekly and annual wages of the PNE players that have been estimated are way off, but they are one of the more middle of the road payers of money in the Championship - especially with no parachute payments at their disposal.

1 Who is the current highest earner at Preston North End?

Once again, according to ESTIMATES made by Capology, PNE's highest earner is said to be Freddie Woodman on around £15,000 per week.

The goalkeeper arrived from Newcastle United last summer after a string of loan spells away from the Magpies, such as in the Championship with Swansea City and Bournemouth, although he did play four times in the Premier League before moving on.

It is therefore fair enough to guess that Woodman would be one of, if not the top earner at Deepdale due to the amount of time he's been on the books at United and his Golden Glove-winning season for Swansea a few years ago.

Woodman certainly proved his worth last season, keeping 17 Championship clean sheets to be among the top goalkeepers in the entire division, so he's well worth the money he is being paid.

Capology also estimate Liverpool loanee Calvin Ramsay to be getting paid £15,000 a week which he is paid by Liverpool, which they assume that the Lilywhites are covering - that so far though is not proving to be money well spent as he continues to recover from an injury and is yet to make his competitive debut for the club.

Also estimated to be on £15,000 a week is experienced defender Greg Cunningham, although considering he's only on a short-term contract until the end of December, it would be a shock if the Irishman was actually on anywhere near that figure.

Other PNE players who are estimated to be earning five figures a week per Capology's estimates are Robbie Brady, Liam Lindsay, Ben Woodburn, Brad Potts, Alan Browne, Ali McCann, Jordan Storey and Jack Whatmough.